Bubble hockey begins: NHL playoff teams adjust to quarantine

When the Boston Bruins boarded their Toronto-bound flight, they saw it as another long road trip.

Sure, they were spaced out and masked on the plane, but they were on track to compete for the Stanley Cup and failed to win a victory last season. Patrice Bergeron said he was "excited and eager for what will come next."

It developed a little differently for Edmonton doorman Mike Smith when he checked into a downtown hotel on Sunday minutes from his home for a stay that he hopes will last more than two months.

"The reality was definitely established," Smith said.

NHL players from the 24 playoff teams woke up Monday to their new reality in the central cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. The life of the quarantined bubble began with the league reporting zero-positive coronavirus test results last week, and this far-from-public existence is slated to last until the Stanley Cup is awarded in the fall.

"We asked our group from the beginning just to keep an open mind because everything is going to change, everything fluctuates constantly, daily, thoroughly," said Minnesota coach Dean Evason.

"It's different. You have a walkway with fences. People can't see inside. You can't see outside. But if you accept it and are willing to follow things, it's great."

While Major League Baseball postponed at least two games and dealt with the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak, the NHL reported that none of the more than 800 players evaluated in the last week of training camps was positive for the virus. That information and the low number of confirmed cases in the Canadian provinces where the games will take place added a layer of confidence on the first day of practice.

Like the NBA and Major League Soccer in Florida, the NHL created a quarantined environment for players, coaches, and staff that allowed those in the bubble to contrast that method of ending the season in a less strict way than MLB and the NFL are trying to get. through yours.

"We are in a bubble. Major League Baseball is not, "said Boston coach Bruce Cassidy." Obviously, once you get to the bubble, it seems to be a very safe environment. "

Feeling safe allowed teams to get down to work preparing for exhibition games this week and the start of the playoffs this weekend. They began gaining ground at hotels and practicing courts, and some were able to see into the empty arenas they will play in when hockey restarts after the hiatus that started on March 12.

Initial reviews are positive.

“I was a little skeptical of the whole process before it all started: How was it going to work? How can they prepare this? Montreal forward and player representative Paul Byron said. "It didn't seem like they had much time, much notice. … I'm actually pleasantly surprised to come to the hotel. It seems like they have a pretty good setup for us."

Setup includes free Tim Hortons coffee, a selection of restaurants, and private transportation from the hotel to the piste. Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice went so far as to call it all "pretty normal" as he prepared for significant elimination at an abnormal spot on the calendar.

Summer hockey will feel quite natural when the puck falls.

"The only place he really feels normal is when you tie your skates," said longtime Carolina coach Rod Brind & # 39; Amour. "The only place you seem to forget all the kinds of external things that everyone is dealing with, including the players, is when they are playing."

There are still questions about who will play. Columbus coach John Tortorella will not name his starting goalkeeper for Game 1 against Toronto until the day before. Brind & # 39; Amour said Hurricane defender Dougie Hamilton was still "not fit" to practice, and his status is in question.

But the first day of internship in the central city also brought some good news. Colorado finalist of the year Cale Makar, Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, and Boston Rocket Richard Trophy winner David Pastrnak practiced and are on their way to play.

It is just the beginning, and it will take almost a week of daily testing to make sure the NHL can do it. But getting into the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles represented an important step to play during a pandemic.

"Obviously happy that we can make this work," said Bergeron. "So far so good."