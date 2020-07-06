Bubonic plague is back again in China's Inner Mongolia





The case was discovered in the city of Bayannur, located northwest of Beijing, according to the state news agency Xinhua. A hospital alerted municipal authorities to the patient's case on Saturday. By Sunday, local authorities had issued a city-wide Tier 3 warning for pest prevention, the second lowest in a four-tier system.

The warning will remain in effect until the end of the year, according to Xinhua.

Plague, caused by bacteria and transmitted through flea bites and infected animals, is one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history. During the Black Death in the Middle Ages, it killed over 50 million people in Europe.

Bubonic plague, which is one of the three forms of plague, causes painful and swollen lymph nodes, as well as fever, chills, and cough.