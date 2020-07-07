Bubonic plague: Russia cracks down on groundhog hunting





Two cases of the plague were reported in western Mongolia's Khovd province, Russia's state media agency TASS reported Tuesday.

Groundhogs are large ground squirrels, a type of rodent, which have historically been associated with outbreaks of plague in the region.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic told citizens of the border area not to hunt groundhogs or eat groundhog meat, and to take preventive measures against insect bites.

Rodents are the main vector of transmission of plague from animals to humans, but the disease can also be transmitted through flea bites.

The plague killed some 50 million people in Europe during the Black Death pandemic in the Middle Ages, but modern antibiotics can prevent complications and death if given quickly enough. Bubonic plague, which is one of the three forms of plague, causes painful and swollen lymph nodes, as well as fever, chills, and cough. Mongolia quarantined its region near the Russian border last week after laboratory tests showed two cases of bubonic plague related to the consumption of groundhog meat, the country's health officials said on July 1. The Mongolian National Center for Zoonotic Diseases said last week that it had identified and examined 146 people who had come into contact with the two infected people. The center also identified 504 secondary contact persons in Khovd province. The Russian embassy in Mongolia said "there is no reason for serious concern," as the Mongolian authorities have imposed travel restrictions and isolated infected people, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. The embassy also cited Sergei Diorditsu, a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Mongolia, who reportedly said the province sees seasonal outbreaks of the plague, according to RIA Novosti. "There are natural outbreaks of plague in Mongolia, and the disease is transmitted by tarbagans (Mongolian marmots)," the embassy said. "The problem is that local residents who, despite all the prohibitions and recommendations of local authorities, continue to hunt and eat them, as it is a local delicacy." Authorities in China's Inner Mongolia region have also confirmed a plague case. The case in the northwestern city of Bayannur was confirmed on Tuesday, according to the state news agency Xinhua. In 2019, a couple in Mongolia died after eating a raw groundhog kidney, sparking a quarantine that left several tourists stranded in the region. According to the WHO, between 1,000 and 2,000 people contract the plague each year, but that estimate does not take into account unreported cases.

