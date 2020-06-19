Buccaneers coach tests positive for coronavirus, others in quarantine

Tom Brady's trainers have coronaviruses.

An assistant to the Buccaneers tested positive for COVID-19 and two other Tampa Bay aides were quarantined, according to ESPN The coach who tested positive is asymptomatic.

Brady, 42, left the Patriots this offseason and signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers, who also signed former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, reopened their team facilities on June 11, but it is unclear whether Brady has spent any time there yet.

The report comes when there is some concern among NFL coaches about the league's coronavirus protocol. Rams coach Sean McVay expressed his apprehension during a Zoom call Thursday to announce the new season of the HBO reality series "Hard Knocks" that will narrate the Rams and Chargers during training camp.

"It's kind of dazzling," said McVay. "Are we sitting here talking about doors without hands? Are we going to the social distance, but are we playing soccer? I don't get it!"

Additionally, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Thursday that he doubts the league can play a traditional season in local stadiums and that the NFL will likely have to adopt a model. closest to the NBA. bubble plan at Disney World in Orlando.