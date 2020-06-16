Buccaneers reveal the first photos of Tom Brady in his new uniform

Tom Brady, the former beloved quarterback of the New England team, has officially traded the Patriots in blue and white for his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers colors.
On Tuesday, the Buccaneers released the first photos of Brady in his new uniform. And because one photo wasn't enough to put her in the New England face, the soccer team revealed a total of 41 photos – of Brady in his home and away uniform in many different poses.
The six-time Super Bowl winner, who spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, signed with the Buccaneers in March.
"Excited, humble and hungry … if there is one thing I have learned about soccer, it is that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before … you gain the trust and respect of those who surround you through your one day engagement, "the 42-year-old quarterback wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am starting a new soccer journey and I am grateful to the Buccaneers for giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do."
Buccaneer fans and Brady's new teammates shared their excitement seeing him in uniform.
"I grew up as a fan of @TomBrady! Now I can be his teammate! Just keep your side, brother, I have block D", linebacker Devin White tweeted.
But Patriots fans were obviously upset by the new reminder that they were losing the six-time Super Bowl winner who is widely regarded as the best NFL quarterback in history.
"I refuse to accept Tom Brady in any other uniform. I'm delusional and I don't care," said a Patriots fan. tweeted.
The first time the world will see Brady putting on his new strings in a game is on August 14, when the Bucs face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener. The Bucs' first appearance in primetime will be against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 8.