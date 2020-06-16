Buccaneers reveal the first photos of Tom Brady in his new uniform

Tom Brady, the former beloved quarterback of the New England team, has officially traded the Patriots in blue and white for his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers colors.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers released the first photos of Brady in his new uniform. And because one photo wasn't enough to put her in the New England face, the soccer team revealed a total of 41 photos – of Brady in his home and away uniform in many different poses.

The six-time Super Bowl winner, who spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, signed with the Buccaneers in March.

"Excited, humble and hungry … if there is one thing I have learned about soccer, it is that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before … you gain the trust and respect of those who surround you through your one day engagement, "the 42-year-old quarterback wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am starting a new soccer journey and I am grateful to the Buccaneers for giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do."