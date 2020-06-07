Buck Showalter's promotion halted the Yankees' maddening cycle of turmoil

A Joel Sherman series tells how the 1990 Yankees fiasco laid the foundation for a dynasty.

Buck Showalter nodded slightly to signal a reporter to follow him out of the press room. There was a game about to start at the old Comiskey Park, Yankees in White Sox. End of May 1990.

Showalter had never made it to the major leagues as a player. An excellent hitter in the state of Mississippi and later in the Yankees' minor leagues, Showalter had been blocked at first base, first by Steve Balboni, then by Don Mattingly, who lived on Showalter's ground floor while in Double-A. Nashville in 1981.

Showalter hit .294 in seven minor league seasons after being drafted in the fifth round in 1977, completing 32 games in Triple-A. But he didn't have the power to justify a corner spot, and playing with teammates like Willie McGee and Otis Nixon would reveal that he didn't have the speed to make less power more palatable.

"He always ran into the monsters (Balboni and Mattingly)," recalled Bill Livesey, who ran the Yankees' minor league system in the 1980s and early 1990s. “But he had leadership and competitiveness, everything works. His knowledge of the game was obvious. And he didn't stop competing for a second physically or mentally. You knew there was something special there. We try not to let those kinds of guys get away. "

So when Showalter's career ended, Livesey said it was "obvious" to make him a minor league manager, even at age 28. Showalter was five years old, finished the first four times, and won three titles, culminating in a 92-48 double -A club that featured Jim Leyritz, Deion Sanders, and Bernie Williams.

In spring 1990 training, former Yankees third baseman and then minor league coach Clete Boyer compared Showalter to a cross between Tony La Russa and Billy Martin. So he was overqualified to finally have reached the big leagues like the eye in the sky.

That was a job George Steinbrenner had invented in 1979. As a football coach in the background, The Boss didn't understand why baseball teams didn't have a coach in the press box who could better see the field and offer advice on elements. like positioning.

Future Rangers and Brewers GM Doug Melvin was the first with the title. Sitting at Yankee Stadium between public broadcaster Bob Sheppard and official scorer Red Foley, he had a walkie-talkie up to coach Yogi Berra. In the 1981 World Series, the Dodgers were so paranoid about poster stealing that they had an explorer sitting next to Melvin, who jokes these days: "He wasn't hitting a trash can."

Now he was Showalter in the press box. His competitiveness, curiosity, and a healthy dose of paranoia led him to find a reporter for a hunt. There had been rumors for years that the White Sox were sending signals to hitters from the center field marker. With some time before a game, Showalter shocked a journalist who he thought would be a great scoop if they ever found anything and took off by opening doors where neither of them belonged, weaving through tight spaces. There was a lot of dust, but there was no flashing light or inexplicable employees.

So I went back to the press box of William Nathaniel Showalter III. He had not yet reached a major league canoe.

Still.

In many ways, the 1990 Yankees season started on Christmas Day 1989. In the late afternoon, Billy Martin died drunk in a car accident. Earlier that month, at winter meetings, he had been telling people to keep him quiet, but the plan was for Bucky Dent to start the year as manager, but that Billy VI would come. Those close to Steinbrenner would later corroborate what the boss thought: a sixth Yankees managerial twist for Martin.

Dent had not been Steinbrenner's first choice when Dallas Green was fired in August 1989. He loved Lou Piniella III, but Piniella did not want him, and after that season Piniella left the MSG Yankees broadcast team to be the manager of the Reds.

So in January, shortly after the debut of MC Hammer's "U Can & # 39; t Touch This", Steinbrenner held a press meeting at one of his favorite venues, the 21 Club. Flanked by General Manager Pete Peterson and Dent, The Boss promised: “If they have a bad start or a great start, Bucky is my manager (for all of 1990). I say it and that's all I can do is say it. … There were no lawsuits with Bucky. He just said he wanted to manage the team. There were no agents or three-year contracts. He said, "Just give me a chance." Loyalty certainly ran from him to me. Now we'll see if it goes from me to him. "

It did not. No surprise. Steinbrenner had made such promises before, most famously to Berra and most recently to Green. That Berra was still boycotting Yankee Stadium in protest in 1990 and that Dent was the manager amplified how much those Steinbrenner votes of confidence meant.

And Dent managed with the feeling of a year-round daily contract. Steinbrenner had insisted all spring that the Yankees would be substantially better than they were in 1989. But it was quickly clear that they were worse.

Players didn't particularly like three of Dent's coaches: Champ Summers, Joe Sparks, and Gary Tuck. Dent was pleasant, but often seemed unanswered and unsophisticated. In the tense post-game moments, he offered, "God, oh Pete" as a way to express everything from disappointment to frustration and bewilderment.

Still, the only place he could have hoped Dent's job would be safe was Boston. After all, he had hit the three-run key homer at Fenway Park in a one-game playoff to decide the AL East in 1978 that made him Bucky "Bleeping" Dent in New England. But two losses to open a four-game series in Boston in early June made it nine losses in 10 games and left the Yankees in the worst MLB 18-31. So the next morning, after 89 games in two part seasons, Dent's managerial career was over.

"The juxtaposition of firing Bucky in Boston was not lost on me," recalls Jeff Idelson, then director of media relations for the Yankees. "I grew up in Boston as a Red Sox fan. So obviously he knew the connection. So changing managers in Boston and turning him into Bucky is a higher level of callousness and intrigue. ”

It was Steinbrenner's eighteenth management change in 18 seasons and came eight days after the Mets sent Davey Johnson out in favor of Bud Harrelson. The expectation was that to beat the Mets, Steinbrenner could hire Johnson. But it was not a strong consideration. However, now he did not have Martin or Piniella available. So Stump Merrill became the manager the way many did at the time, it just felt like his turn. He had been in the Yankees organization for 14 years as a scout, coach, and often a minor league manager, and was at Triple-A Columbus when called up.

He was not seen as part of the Yankees manager. Merrill was only 46 years old, but he could have been much older. His nickname was appropriate. He was maybe 5 feet 8 inches, fucking, resounding. What little hair he had was prematurely gray. There was New England in his accent and old school in his approach, but he had a hard time demanding respect.

"Stump was a player of life, a minor league player," recalls Steve Sax, the Yankees' second baseman in 1990. "I felt he was a little out of his element to manage a team where the prospects of winning weren't good". It is not as if it could lead us to the promised land. We just weren't good. "

On the morning that Dent was fired, Showalter returned to the team hotel after a few hours with his wife and daughter to see how they were fighting. He asked a journalist what was going on and was informed that Dent had been fired. But no one immediately told Showalter if his job, which also included working before the game with the team, especially the outfielders, was also fired.

So he went to Fenway Park at 11 a.m. For the game that night, he sat in his locker and waited. And I waited.At 4 p.m., Yankees Vice President George Bradley took him to the shower area at the visiting club's headquarters for privacy and told Showalter that he was being named third-base coach, and because hitting coach Summers plus Sparks and Tuck had also been fired. Showalter also had to do the batting job until Darrell Evans arrived in two days. Oh yes, I was getting a raise from $ 50,000 to $ 100,000.

To replace Showalter as an eye to heaven, Steinbrenner installed Gene Michael: A month later, the American League abolished the position, concerned that the shelter's walkie-talkie provided too tempting a path to cheat.

In his first two games as a third base coach, Showalter managed to greet a running back. In his only two games as a hitting coach, the Yankees had two hits, then one against the Red Sox. Yes, the 1990 Yankees were terrible.

But for Buck Showalter, he was finally in a major league dugout.

It was obvious. Showalter's baseball energy and intellect were not hidden. He made sure he knew all the players, as if he had really memorized the team's media guide, as a way to find the connection. It was not a sensitive moment. Merrill, for example, would follow the old ways of not informing players when they had been put on the bench, they just wouldn't see their names in the lineup. But before the game, Showalter walked, mingled with the players. I was in the constant business of gathering information.

As Dave LaPoint recalls: “I had an indirect way of getting to a point. He would be walking among the players and telling you a joke, and suddenly you were talking and telling him what you thought of the boys in the clubhouse. I wanted to understand the costumes. "

Bob Geren recalls a team bus trip in which Showalter had him explain why a receiver capable of throwing well was so important that Geren was happy to do since he was one of his assets. Then Showalter explained that a good manager could do a lot to stop the running game by ordering pitches or pitcher steps. Showalter felt that the ability to steal border attacks for his launcher was a much more vital skill, a concept that would be widely defended about a quarter of a century later.

"He was a catcher, he was offended," says Geren now. “But then I became a manager and a coach and, looking back, he was there at the time. I was entering the new school. You could tell he was ahead of the curve.

As Sax now says, "Everyone knew that Buck was going to be a big league manager."

Still, at the end of the season, Showalter's job was not assured. He had played for Merrill on multiple levels in the minors. But the two were not linked, and Merrill could see it as a threat. Michael, who became general manager in late August, still had no history with Showalter.

In October 1990, with growing fear of a New York City spread of tuberculosis spread by sneezing and coughing, the Yankees fired pitching coach Billy Connors. Showalter was saved, both because the Yankees feared that he would be in such high demand in the market, his reputation was growing.

He would serve as a third base coach in 1991, after which Merrill would be fired. Michael leaned toward an experienced replacement he had a history with, like Hal Lanier or Doug Rader. But by then, he had come to know and appreciate Showalter, whom he eventually turned to.

"I feel like Buck and Stick did a lot to improve it (with the Yankees)," Mattingly says now. "They changed the tone of bringing in the right kind of player. They made us move in the right direction with the right people."

In the 28 years since Michael hired Showalter to replace Merrill, the team that once changed managers more than any other team has had four: Showalter, Joe Torre, Joe Girardi, and Aaron Boone. Only the Braves have had less.