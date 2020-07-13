Buckingham Palace now sells gin made from ingredients from the Queen's Garden.

Now this drink is fit for a queen.

The Royal Collection Trust is selling a premium small batch London gin made from ingredients from the Buckingham Palace garden.

The Royal House department announced the sale of the spirit on Monday, with 23-ounce bottles of Buckingham Palace gin currently selling for around $ 50 (£ 40) online and at official stores.

Infused with citrus and herbal notes, royal gin is derived from 12 botanicals, several picked from the Palace of London garden, such as lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves, and mulberry leaves, he said. the Royal Collection Trust in a statement shared with Fox News.

"For the perfect thirst quencher, the recommended method of serving is to pour a measure of the gin into a short glass filled with ice before filling with tonic and garnish with a lemon wedge," the trust advised.

With 42 percent ABV, the gin will be served at official palace events in the future, according to the statement.

All proceeds from the sale of the gin will benefit the Royal Collection Trust, a registered charity, and help fund the ongoing care and upkeep of the Royal Collection.

In a broader sense, gin is said to be a must-have in the royal residence. The queen's diamonds are supposedly cleaned with gin, her lifelong dressmaker and personal assistant revealed.

