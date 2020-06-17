Bucks' Kyle Korver is more focused on making social change than winning the first ring

Kyle Korver has played 17 NBA seasons and has yet to win a championship.

The Korver Milwaukee Bucks give the veteran one of the best opportunities he's had to win a ring since playing in the Cleveland Cavaliers led by LeBron James. But for Korver, he is thinking of bigger things instead of a title.

JAZZ & # 39; S ED DAVIS SAYS IT'S EASY FOR NBA STARS TO SUGGEST CANCELING THE REST OF THE SEASON

Korver told ESPN on Tuesday that the recent deaths of African-Americans involved by police and the coronavirus pandemic make him rethink whether playing the rest of the season in Orlando would be a prudent decision. He said he would support what his teammates wanted to do.

“If my black teammates and my friends and brothers feel that the best way to achieve real change is not to play, I am with them. I'm fine with that. If we think that's the best form of change, I care more about change happening than a championship, "he told ESPN's Richard Jefferson in a live Instagram chat.

“On the other hand, I'm in a team that feels like we could win, and I've never won. I would like to win. So is there a way to do both? I think there is a conversation there.

CHARLES BARKLEY: & # 39; CATASTROPHIC ERROR & # 39; IF THE NBA CANCELS THE REST OF THE SEASON ON CORONAVIRUSES

"But again, I'm going to follow the example of my black brothers and teammates in this, and I'm with them in whatever they want to do."

"That's what I want to do. I want change to happen, and I want to be a part of that in whatever role I can, but I'm also looking forward to the NBA. I think there is an opportunity in Orlando for us to be like, 'Hey, how can we highlight the change?' The NFL came out with the $ 250 million and a kind of promise of what they are going to be like about the change, but what is the NBA going to do? I think the NBA is the best league by far, and I have high hopes for what they will get. ”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Korver has spoken about social justice issues in the past. He wrote a Players & # 39; Tribune essay on privileges after a Utah Jazz fan had an incident with then Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

He told Jefferson that he has another opportunity to use his platform.