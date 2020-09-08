Bucks vs Heat live stream reddit: How to watch Game 5 of the NBA playoffs online

It’s almost time for the Bucks vs Heat live stream of game 5, which will see if Miami clinches the semifinal series or if Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee can claw back to force another game.

BUCKS VS HEAT GAME 5 START TIME, CHANNEL

Bucks vs Heat game 5 tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET today (Tue., Sept. 8) on TNT. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full schedule below.

The matchup has been one of the more surprising in the NBA playoffs. The top-seeded Bucks have struggled against the red-hot Heat. And their uphill climb will be even harder if Giannis doesn’t play — the star injured his right ankle in game 3 and re-tweaked it in game 4.

While Giannis hasn’t been ruled out to play tonight, it’s questionable how much he’ll be able to contribute both on offense and defense. Milwaukee will be counting on Khris Middleton, who led the team with 36 points on Sunday, to step up again.

Meanwhile, the Heat are hoping for another stellar night from Jimmy Butler, who’s been averaging 25 points in this series, as well as big man Bam Adebayo (averaging 15 points). Miami will also look to step up its defense on Middleton as he takes the reins from the injured Giannis.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Bucks vs Heat live stream for game 5.

How to avoid Bucks vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you’ve had to leave your own “bubble” — or you’ve been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can’t watch Bucks vs Heat live streams on cable, you’re not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won’t hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We’ve tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you’ve got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.VIEW DEAL

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the US

In the U.S., game 5 of Bucks vs Heat starts today (Tuesday, September 8) at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Other NBA playoff games will air on TNT and ESPN.

If you’ve already cut the cord and don’t have a cable package, your best bet for tonight is sports fan favorite fuboTV — which has ABC and ESPN (but it doesn’t have TNT). Sling TV, meanwhile, has ESPN and TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so you’ll need one of the best TV antennas or Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn’t have ABC).

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front, and in addition to ESPN and ABC, it’s also got top TV channels, including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it’s got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.VIEW DEAL

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, Newsdio, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.VIEW DEAL

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up a bit late, as the Bucks vs Heat live stream starts at 11:30 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Bucks vs Heat live stream of game 5 on TSN.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Bucks vs Heat series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104

Heat 115, Bucks 104 Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114

Heat 116, Bucks 114 Game 3: Heat 115, Bucks 100

Heat 115, Bucks 100 Game 4: Bucks 118, Heat 115

Bucks 118, Heat 115 Game 5: Tue., Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Tue., Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. (TNT) *Game 6: Thu., Sept. 10, TBD

Thu., Sept. 10, TBD *Game 7: Sat., Sept. 12, TBD

* = if necessary