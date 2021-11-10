Buddy vs Duff came back on TV in July 2021. Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman are the two people who come to compete for the title of a top baker.

Across the season, Team Buddy and Team Duff each made some great cakes. Each cake was a showstopper. They were so good that they impressed the judges on the show. In the end, only one team could win, and after a hard-fought battle, Team Buddy managed to beat out Team Duff to take home the win.

“Team Buddy is in the lead 2-1, and the two bakers have now faced each other three times. Many fans are wondering if their battle is over, or if there will be another season.”

So have Buddy and Duff faced off for the last time? Or could Buddy vs. Duff Season 4 be coming soon? Let’s take a look at what we know so far!

Is Buddy vs Duff season 4 happening at Food Network?

Is it renewed?

At this time, Food Network doesn’t know if they will return Buddy vs Duff for a new season. They usually decide to do a new season closer to when the show starts again.

Will there be a new season of Buddy vs Duff?

Because Food Network has not yet renewed Buddy vs Duff, it is unclear whether there will be a fourth season of the show. People like the show and both Buddy and Duff seem to want to do another episode so they might happen. We hope that Food Network will renew the series and make season 4.

Buddy vs Duff season 4 premiere date

At this time, Food Network has not yet announced the date for season 4 of Buddy VS Duff. This is because they are waiting to see if it will be renewed. If the Food Network renews the show, then it is likely that we will have to wait until 2022 for the new season to come out.

Both seasons 1 and 2 of the show came out in March. Season 3 was delayed and it wasn’t until July that it premiered. If the show is renewed, they will probably do season 4 in March too. It is possible that the show could move to the spring lineup, but it is also possible we will have to wait for next summer.

Once we know, we will tell you. In the meantime, you can watch the first three seasons of Buddy vs Duff on Discovery Plus.