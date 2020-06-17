Buffalo activist pushed to ground by police unable to walk, says lawyer

The lawyer for a 75-year-old New York man who was pushed to the ground by police officers during a protest said Tuesday that he cannot walk, according to media reports.

Kelly Zarcone said Martin Gugino suffered a skull fracture after the June 4 clash with police, which was captured on video.

"I am not free to give more details at this time other than to confirm that his skull was fractured," Zarcone told CNN in a statement. Too tired. He is grateful for all the concern about him, but he is still focused on the issues rather than on himself. "

Images from the incident appeared to show Gugino, a peace activist, approaching officers with riot gear during a demonstration on the death of George Floyd. The two officers seemed to push him to the ground, causing Gugino to fall on his back and remain immobile with a pool of blood under his head.

Zarcone said last week that Gugino suffered a brain injury from the match. She did not respond to multiple calls, emails, and text messages from Fox News.

The two officers involved, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, were suspended and have since been charged with second-degree assault. They have pleaded not guilty.

Through Zarcone, Gugino told CNN: "I think it is very unnecessary to focus on me. There are many other things to think about besides me.

"Except for something unusual and unforeseen, I don't expect many changes throughout this week," added Zarcone.

President Trump weighed in on the matter in a widely condemned tweet for suggesting that Gugino may have been an "ANTIFA provocateur."