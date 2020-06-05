Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm apologizes for the text & # 39; elite white people & # 39;

The conversation was dated March 2019, when Fromm was the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia, and was posted to Twitter on Thursday by a user with an unknown connection to Fromm. In a text referring to weapons, Fromm said "only make them too expensive so that only elite white people can buy them haha."

The texts were published as racial bias protests in the United States and George Floyd's death in police custody reached his tenth day in cities across the country.

Fromm published an apology to Twitter Thursday, saying that the words he used were inexcusable.

"I am very sorry that I chose to use the words & # 39; elite white people & # 39; in a text message conversation," Fromm wrote. "Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person', as stated later in the conversation, there is no excuse for that choice of words and feeling."