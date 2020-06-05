Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm apologizes for the text & # 39; elite white people & # 39;

The conversation was dated March 2019, when Fromm was the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia, and was posted to Twitter on Thursday by a user with an unknown connection to Fromm. In a text referring to weapons, Fromm said "only make them too expensive so that only elite white people can buy them haha."

The texts were published as racial bias protests in the United States and George Floyd's death in police custody reached his tenth day in cities across the country.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 25, 2020 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.
Fromm published an apology to Twitter Thursday, saying that the words he used were inexcusable.

"I am very sorry that I chose to use the words & # 39; elite white people & # 39; in a text message conversation," Fromm wrote. "Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person', as stated later in the conversation, there is no excuse for that choice of words and feeling."

He added that his words do not reflect his position on racism.

"Now, more than ever, it is time for support and union and I am 100% opposed to racism. I promise to commit to being part of the solution in this country," Fromm said. "I spoke to my teammates and coaches at a team meeting today and I hope they see that this incident is not representative of who I am. Again, I am very sorry for my words and actions and humbly apologize."

CNN contacted the Buffalo Bills. In a statement given to multiple outlets, the team confirmed that Fromm apologized to his teammates and coaches.

"Earlier today, we noticed the comments made in a text message conversation involving Jake Fromm in 2019. He was wrong and admitted it to us. We did not approve of what he said. Jake was honest and spoke to us about the text. Exchange "the statement said. "We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field."

Fromm was a fifth-round pick in this year's draft by the Bills.





