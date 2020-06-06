Buffalo Mayor Says An Investigation Is Underway Against Officials Involved In Driving The Incident

A man was arrested in Queens on Thursday after allegedly chasing protesters while wearing a four-bladed glove and driving on the sidewalk to run over protesters, according to a news story. launching of the Queens County District Attorney.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless danger, threat, danger to the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon, the statement announced. He turned himself in to police on Thursday, two days after the alleged incident.

Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz provided more information on the allegations in the statement.

"This defendant is alleged to have shouted 'I will kill you' to the peaceful crowd," he said. “He is accused of brandishing a multi-blade glove and then chasing people on foot and then continuing the search in a 2-ton vehicle. It is surprising that no one was injured in hand-to-hand combat. The accused is in custody and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. "

Cavalluzzi's lawyer, Stephen J. Murphy, told CNN on Thursday that he found the prosecution of his client was "patently absurd." He added that the police did not originally charge Cavalluzzi with attempted murder.

CNN reviewed the charges with New York police that confirmed the attempted murder was not included in the arrest report, according to Det. Arlene Muniz.

It is not uncommon for charges to be revised or updated over time.

Murphy said he spoke to Cavalluzzi before he gave up, but has not spoken to him since his arrest. Nor did he know where Cavalluzzi was being held.

Cavalluzzi was held on $ 100,000 bail, which he did not release, according to Renea Henry, a public information officer for the Queens County District Attorney. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 2, online court records show.

Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to the district attorney's statement.