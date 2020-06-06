Buffalo Mayor Says Protester Pushed By Police Is "Agitator"

The elderly Buffalo protester beaten by police officers in a viral video that has become an international symbol of police brutality was a "shaker" who was "trying to wake up the crowd," said the city's mayor.

Explaining why he had not yet fired the officers seen pushing Martin Gugino, 75, to the ground, where he hit his head and was bleeding on the pavement, Mayor Byron Brown said: "I don't want to get ahead of the investigation. It is very It is important for officers to know that they are receiving due process, ”according to WBEN Radio.

Brown referred to the violence, vandalism, looting, and fires that occurred during the protests in the city, then described Gugino as "a key and important instigator of the people involved in those activities" in statements made by the Friday.

“I was in the area after the curfew. One of the things that happened before was the conflict between the protesters and there was a danger that fighting would break out, and the police felt it was important to clear that scene for the safety of the protesters, "Brown said.

The state police will be hired to help Buffalo after 57 police, the department's entire emergency response team, resigned in solidarity with the two officers who were suspended for the altercation with Gugino, the mayor said.

"Our residents in every section of the city of Buffalo will be protected," Brown said, vowing that the police would also protect "everyone who protests peacefully."

Gugino is recovering in the hospital.