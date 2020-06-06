Buffalo police officers are expected to face charges in connection with protesters' protest: report

The two Buffalo police officers seen on video pushing an elderly protester to the ground are expected to face charges in the incident, According to a new report.

Officers are anticipated in court on Saturday, according to sources quoted by a local NBC affiliate. Their colleagues from the department's Emergency Response Team are expected to escort them inside the courthouse in a show of support.

The entire 57-member unit resigned earlier this week in solidarity with two officers who were suspended amid a backlash by a video showing them to push protester Martin Gugino, 75, who fell back and appeared to break his head and bleed heavily on the pavement.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had previously said it was "very important that officers know that they are receiving due process," while stating that Gugino was a "shaker" who contributed to violence and looting in the area.

Gugino has been described by his friends as a longtime peace activist in the city.