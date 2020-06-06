Buffalo police officers pleaded not guilty to the charges that pushed a 75-year-old man.

Both were charged with one count of second-degree assault and were released on their own recognition without bond.

They were processed by videoconference and had the same lawyer.

The officers, who were with the Police Department's Emergency Response Team, are scheduled to appear again in court on July 20.

Video of a demonstration on Thursday shows two officers pushing Martin Gugino back. He falls onto the sidewalk, where his head is bleeding. Officers and others walk alongside him, some look at him as he passes.