Buffalo police officers pleaded not guilty to the charges that pushed a 75-year-old man.

Both were charged with one count of second-degree assault and were released on their own recognition without bond.
They were processed by videoconference and had the same lawyer.
The officers, who were with the Police Department's Emergency Response Team, are scheduled to appear again in court on July 20.
Video of a demonstration on Thursday shows two officers pushing Martin Gugino back. He falls onto the sidewalk, where his head is bleeding. Officers and others walk alongside him, some look at him as he passes.
Gugino was hospitalized with a head injury.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that officers should be fired and prosecutors should act "fairly but quickly."
"When I saw the video, I got sick to my stomach," Cuomo said. "I would encourage the district attorney not to do what happened in Minneapolis, that the delay itself caused problems. People don't want the vagueness. They are upset and they want answers."
Mayor Byron Brown told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Friday night that he was told that emergency response team officers are trained to keep moving forward.
"Integrated with them are the doctors, officers with first aid training," he said. "The doctors were just behind the front-line unit that was still advancing, and within seconds, the doctors provided first aid."
Also on Friday, 57 officers resigned from the Emergency Response Team. Brown said it is because they felt pressured by the police union.