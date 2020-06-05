Buffalo police were suspended after the video shows a 75-year-old man being pushed during a protest.

The man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition, DeGeorge said Friday.
The protesters in Niagara Square were, like those across the country, asking for racial justice after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
According to the initial video, police released a statement saying the man tripped and fell, DeGeorge said.
After more videos were available, the police amended that statement, and Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended the officers and opened an investigation, he said.
"The department moved quickly" and "corrected" the information, DeGeorge said.
"This incident is totally unjustified and totally embarrassing," Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter. "Police officers must enforce, NOT ABUSE, the law."
Mayor Byron Brown tweeted that the incident was "discouraging" and said his thoughts were with the victim.