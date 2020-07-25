Bugatti is selling a $ 35,000 electric car for kids

Originally, the 500 of the mini electric cars that the companies planned to manufacture were sold after the car was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, some customers changed their minds and put some available to new customers, Bugatti announced Friday.

This new fully electric miniature car is called the Bugatti Baby II and costs around $ 35,000. It is a modern interpretation of the original Bugatti Baby from almost a century ago.

In 1926, Ettore Bugatti wanted to make a car for his youngest son, so he helped create a manageable mid-size replica of the famous Bugatti Type 35 race car. Originally, there was only supposed to be one, but Bugatti's customers were So delighted with the small car that the company made about 500 more.

The new Bugatti Baby II is somewhat larger. It is 75% the size of a real Bugatti Type 35. While the original Bugatti Baby was intended to drive an eight-year-old boy, the new car is intended for young teens.