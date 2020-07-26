Build on your pre-pandemic drive

The Rangers have dedicated the entire 2.0 training camp to returning to the hockey mark they were playing before the regular season was suspended.

Going back to the three most goals, a game that they averaged over the last 10 games. Going back to the cohesion the team finally found after months of gelling several new faces. Back to the competitiveness that led them to make the final cut for the playoffs.

"I don't want to forget what happened in the last 2¹ / ₂ months of the season, when we played good hockey, we had continuity between our lines," coach David Quinn said.

Over the past two weeks of training camp, the Rangers have collectively expressed their plan to continue where they left off. Quinn had revealed that he felt he was already training in playoff hockey before the close of the coronavirus pandemic, considering the team was fighting tooth and nail to qualify for the organization's first bet for the tournament since the 2016-17 season.

Now, with less than a week until the play-in series against the Hurricanes in Toronto, the challenge is back to that.

"We just wanted to get back together and continue where we left off," he said. "Because we feel like we are playing good hockey and we are giving ourselves a night-to-night opportunity doing the things we are doing."

Quinn, who will train in his first postseason, wasted no time in distinguishing between his expanded roster when training camp 2.0 began. He separated the players who spent the most time with the team's AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, and other prospects from the main roster on Day 1. He said he wanted to be "crystal clear," not a training ground. normal, when There are multiple places on the list available.

The Rangers' defensive lines and pairings have remained relatively the same, except for the changes that were brought on by external factors, such as Brendan Lemieux's suspension, Chris Kreider is healthy and Michael Haley remains on the disabled list.

Getting in and knowing what he wants his lineup to look like has allowed Quinn to shift his focus elsewhere. The area he said he wanted to polish before the break was sharpening the team's defensive zone structure and disc pressure, so that's exactly what Quinn set out to accomplish in the past two weeks.

A handful of players have alluded to a sense of comfort across the team that wasn't there at the start of the 2019-20 season. With Quinn's message to return to the way the team played before the parenthesis, he allowed the Rangers to enter camp knowing their role.

In turn, the Rangers find it easier to return to a competitive mindset.

"Neither team has played since March, so it's a completely different situation, and we just have to approach this with the mindset of doing everything we can," said Mika Zibanejad. "He tries to get back to the way we played when we finished the season, before it stopped."