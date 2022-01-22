CBS has confirmed that Bull season 6 will be its final Season. The show has been on the air for five seasons, and it has been a major success for CBS. The finale is sure to be exciting, and fans are already wondering what will happen. Bull is a legal drama that follows the life of trial consultant Dr Jason Bull. The show has been praised for its interesting cases and complex characters.

Michael Weatherly took Twitter to say goodbye

The series star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter about the series finale. He said, “It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honour to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish.”

Weatherly also posted a video on Twitter teasing Bull’s final chapter.

CBS announcement

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a rating winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” “We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humour, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favourite” the network said in a statement.

How were the Bull series critical reviews?

The Bull series has received mixed critical reviews throughout its run. Some have praised the show for its intelligence and humour, while others feel that it has never reached the heights of other legal dramas such as The Good Wife or Suits.

What can fans expect in the Bull Season finale?

While the network has not released any details about what will happen in the Bull Season finale, they promise that it will be a “compelling episode” filled with humour and intrigue. It is sure to be an exciting end to the show’s sixth season.

What will happen in the Bull series finale?

This season of Bull has been a roller coaster ride with plenty of twists and turns along the way. The ending remains to be seen, but fans can expect some big twists and turns before the end. One thing is for sure: Bull is one show that never fails to entertain. It is unclear what will happen in the Bull series finale, but one thing is for sure: fans of the show are in for a thrill. The Bull team has been tight-lipped about what to expect, but they promise that it will be an exciting ride. With so much on the line, it is sure to be an unforgettable episode. Stay tuned!

What are the stars saying about the Bull series?

Michael Weatherly as Dr Jason Bull said, “It has been a great pleasure to bring Bull to CBS for the past six seasons. I am grateful to them and all of the dedicated people who have worked on the show – cast, crew, writers, and producers. And especially, my fellow actor Antonio Sabato Jr., without whom I would be lost.” Freddy Rodriguez said, “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play Benny Colón for six seasons. I’ve made some of the best friends and memories of my life on this show. Bull has been a blessing in my career and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Phil McGraw the series creator said, “We couldn’t be more proud of Bull, its amazing cast and crew, and what we’ve been able to accomplish over the past six seasons. It has been a privilege to work with Jason and Freddy, as well as all of the incredibly talented people who make Bull one of the best shows on television.” Make sure you do not miss season 6. Tune in to know more!!