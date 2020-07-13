Bump stock maker seeks compensation from Las Vegas massacre victims fund

The maker of the now-banned weapon accessory that made the Las Vegas massacre worse has filed an unnoticed court motion threatening to wipe out a $ 1.1 million fund for the victims' families, The Post reported.

Slide Fire Solutions, the late maker of the controversial "hit stock" device that turned Stephen Paddock's pistols into automatic weapons, helping him kill 58 people in 11 minutes, has filed a creditor claim against the estate of the dead gunman, as court records show.

According to the claim, filed June 15 in Nevada state court, Slide Fire wants Paddock's estate to share the cost of damages the company may be forced to pay for a class action lawsuit filed in October 2017 that alleges that their devices were partly responsible for the massacre.

The problem: Paddock's surviving family members have allocated their $ 1.4 million estate to the families of their victims, and administrators hope to distribute the money to them in October, near the third anniversary of the tragedy.

Paddock's estate has not yet decided how to handle the claim, but the outlook is not good for the victims' families, according to Alice Denton, a lawyer who is responsible for undoing the estate.

Denying the claim could lead to an expensive legal battle with Slide Fire that would consume the approximately $ 1.1 million that the estate currently has on hand, Denton said. Accepting it would likely force the estate to shell out every penny if Slide Fire loses demand, he added.

"It defeats our entire purpose," Denton told the Post. “All we have done in recent years has been preserving and protecting this money for them. Now, with this creditor's claim, all our efforts are in vain. "

For his part, Eric Paddock, the gunman's brother who has expressed his sympathy for the plight of the victims' families, said that "they could get a pack of gum once this is done" thanks to Slide's legal tactic. Fire. But he said the matter is out of his reach.

"The Paddock family is done with this," he told The Post. "We have done what we can do."

Two survivors of the October 2017 mass murder, the largest in modern U.S. history, filed a federal class action lawsuit against Slide Fire accusing the company of negligence, saying the scope of the Butchery would not have been possible without increasing stocks.

However, in his court filing last month, Slide Fire replied that Paddock's estate should also pay because he was the one who pulled the trigger. "But because of Stephen Paddock's actions, the class action plaintiffs could not have suffered the alleged damages for which they seek monetary compensation," Slide Fire's attorney, F. Thomas Edwards, wrote in the filing.

If Slide Fire loses the class action, the company added, it wants a jury to "assign the proportionate share of responsibility" between the company and Paddock's estate.

An attorney for Las Vegas survivors called moving a page from Slide Fire's "haunting" playbook to evade responsibility for his role in the massacre.

"Slide Fire has not assumed a shred of responsibility for anything it has done, nor has it made any gesture, however small, to try to do the right thing for the victims of this shooting," said Jonathan Lowy, lead attorney. from Brady. Campaign to prevent armed violence. Instead, they have fought tooth and nail against victims in court, and this presentation appears to be the latest chapter in that strategy. "

Even waiting to see how the case unfolds could indefinitely delay the estate's plans to distribute the funds in October, according to Denton. She said she contacted Slide Fire's attorneys last month "almost begging them" to withdraw the claim.

"Then we could proceed to distribute this fall and close the estate, and end a very tragic segment in Las Vegas history," he told The Post.

Edwards, Slide Fire's attorney, did not return multiple calls from The Post.

Slide Fire founder Jeremiah Cottle invented the hit stock, which allows regular rifles to fire like fully automatic weapons. The company began selling the device in 2010, raising more than $ 10 million in sales in its first year, according to court records.

But President Trump announced plans to ban stocks in February 2018 amid outrage over the massacre. In April, Slide Fire revealed that it would shut down its website and stop receiving orders the following month.

Paddock committed suicide in the Mandalay Bay Hotel suite from where bullets had rained down on a crowd of country music fans. He had no will, so control of his estate fell to his mother, who in March 2018 transferred the inheritance to the properties of the 58 dead.

Additional reports by Michael Kaplan