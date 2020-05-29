Bungie Unveils Destiny 2 Fall & Season 11 Content The Same Day

In his regular blog on Thursday, Bungie revealed when players can learn more about the future of Destiny 2.

According to Bungie, players will learn about season 11 of Destination 2 "At the same time as we talk about the next chapter in the story that has been unfolding throughout the year." While cryptic, this probably means that Bungie will announce Destination 2The fall expansion along with the currently unnamed season 11 details.

With the release of season 11 on June 9 (there is a countdown in the game), and Bungie's habit of revealing a season before it comes out, there is a short period of time when this live stream could take place. . Towards the middle of the blog, production manager Justin Truman mentions that Bungie will share what he's been working on with players for 12 days … June 9.

This suggests that the revealing event could be the day of the season launch, or Truman could be referring to players getting their hands on the new season. Either way, this early June timeline conforms to Bungie's usual announcement time for Destiny 2The fall expansion, such as the Forsaken reveal on June 5, 2018 and the Shadowkeep reveal on June 6, 2019.

Players currently have no idea what Bungie has in store. The study hints that Darkness, an enemy player who has waited seven years to face off, is found in our solar system, through some sinister flickering lights on the walls of the Seraphim Bunker Season. Based on its proximity to various playable areas in Destiny, it seems like players could finally meet enemies in Season 11 or the fall expansion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bungie will reveal new game content over the Internet, rather than a live stream in the studio. It's unclear if gamers will get the studio's usual "ViDoc" video documentaries, which show developers and gameplay, as the pandemic has forced developers to work from home.

We will update this post when Bungie narrows the window for his fall reveal and announces a date and time.