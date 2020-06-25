Burger King Launches New Promotion Based on Apparent Flaws in Smart Car Navigation

This is a smart answer to a smart problem.

A new Burger King promotion takes advantage of an unexpected problem reportedly by some smart car owners. Apparently, car navigation systems are confusing Burger King signs with stop signs.

The fast-food chain released a new YouTube commercial that uses images shot by the owner of a driverless car experiencing the problem. In the video, the driver narrates when the car detects the Burger King signal but reacts as if it stopped at a stop sign.

"So you will see just as I come down this hill, there is a Burger King sign that is going down the hill and is going to try to stop," says the driver. "‘ Stop for traffic control. " For a Burger King sign. "

As the footage continues, the driver says, “And what are we doing? Even slower. No, you still think the Burger King sign is a stop sign. And again."

In the ad, Burger King jokes, "Smart cars are smart enough to win a Whopper."

The video description explains: "Stop by your smart car, share a video / photo with #autopilotwhopper + #freewhopper and we will send you a free Whopper code to use when you order in the BK app."

The man who posted the original video apparently has fun with the promotion. According to Business Insider, the owner of the car tweeted: "Had & # 39; Tesla will not deliver anything that could reasonably be called Full Self-Driving with Full Features & # 39; on my 2020 bingo card, but I didn't have the 'Tesla perception system to be so bad that it inspires a fast food promotion, "but that's 2020 for you."