Burger King's latest campaign allows guests to swap passport stamps for free burgers

Now your passport can help you travel to Burger King for a free sandwich.

Burger King has launched its latest campaign, and involves using his probably dusty passport to win a free hamburger from the fast food chain's "World Gourmet" series.

& # 39; MCDONALD’S CHAPLAIN & # 39 ;: REVEREND CELEBRATED IN OBITUARY FOR SHARING YOUR FAITH WITH FAST FOOD CUSTOMERS

Although there is a catch: the free food offer is only available to those with Swedish passports.

According to the 2019 edition of the Henley Passport Index, Sweden's passport was one of the strongest in the world, gaining visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 187 countries, compared to 183 for the United States.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, since the coronavirus pandemic, the powerful passport has not been usable as travel has stopped worldwide. Sweden has also been criticized for the country's weak response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Putting politics aside, Burger King Sweden is rolling out the red carpet for Swedes hungry for travel passion.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For a limited time, those with Swedish passports can use their books to obtain a stamp, with a maximum of up to five stamps, from the restaurant and then exchange it for a hamburger of their choice from the chain's new World Gourmet menu. , which includes hamburgers inspired by destinations such as France and Argentina.

"As the Swedish State Department still recommends citizens not to travel, we will allow people to reuse their passport to experience tasty foreign flavors for free here in Sweden," said Daniel Schröder, Marketing Director for Burger King Sweden, in a Press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although those considering changing a page in their passport for a free burger may consider that passport books may "become unusable if they choose to stamp it," since border protection agencies may not accept the Burger King restaurant chain as a country. legitimate.