Burgess Owens, a former New York Jets player, said he is prepared to stop watching the NFL because of Commissioner Roger Goodell's encouragement for teams to consider signing Colin Kaepernick and the players who choose to protest peacefully during the national anthem.

"If Goodell allows Kaepernick to return, if they allow players to kneel during the national anthem, I am willing not to watch the game," Owens told Sports Illustrated's JetCountry.com. “The only thing the league can change is change the commissioners. This has been going on for too long, it's four years of this disaster. "

Owens played for the Jets and Oakland Raiders during a career that spanned 10 years. He is currently running for Congress in Utah as a Republican, and he is also one of the few former black players who agrees with President Trump when it comes to peacefully protesting during the national anthem before soccer games.

Owens also said that the movement to bring Kaepernick back is not based on meritocracy.

“If it were a meritocracy, it would be there anyway, it would work hard, it would prove itself. I wouldn't be taking someone else's position. We are seeing affirmative action for a Marxist. We are approving of their ideology, "said Owens.

"If we go that route, we should also ask Tim Tebow to come back. It doesn't matter how long you've been out of the game. Your talent doesn't matter. He was a Christian who knelt in prayer and was positive in his team, ”added Owens. "The reason why Tim Tebow, as talented as he was with the Denver Broncos, the NFL did not like his essence. They thought he was too distracting … too distracting his team and the organization.

Owens continued: "In the meantime, we are willing to have the distraction of a Marxist, a Marxist and lover of the Castro brothers to come back and play that many Americans don't want to see him play." I find it very disappointing. The NFL lost 15 percent of its audience last time, perhaps slightly more. The goal has been to increase their base, their income by going abroad to places like China, Mexico and England. They don't care enough about their fans who love this country. "

Owens says Kaepernick should not be praised during his time outside of the NFL.

"We have too many Americans who now accept the notion that the flag should be a place where people should be ashamed or kneel, that's all," Owens said. “I am disappointed that so many people accept today. They don't understand the American way, they don't understand the price paid. They must understand that we cannot be intimidated and [also] that we are not an evil country. There is no other country in the world with the mix of races and tolerance. We have to change the current narrative. "