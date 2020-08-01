Burmese pythons removed from the Florida Everglades by the thousands

Burmese pythons are not naturally found in Florida. But non-native pests reproduce, and kill other species, so often that the state takes extraordinary measures to combat them.

Wildlife officials removed 5,000 from the Everglades, according to a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"Each invasive python removed represents hundreds of saved Florida native wildlife," said "Alligator Ron" Bergeron, a member of the board of directors for the South Florida Water Management District. "Florida is doing more than ever to remove pythons from the Everglades and protect this ecosystem for future generations."

How were Burmese pythons established in Florida?