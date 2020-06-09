Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of & # 39; cardiac arrest & # 39; at 55, says the government

The Burundian president, whose offer in the third term incited a failed coup and drove thousands out of the East African country in 2015, died of cardiac arrest on Monday at the age of 55, his government announced.

President Pierre Nkurunziza attended a volleyball game on Saturday before he reportedly fell ill later that night, government officials said, according to Al Jazeera. He was rushed to a hospital in Karuzi, eastern Burundi, where he began to recover on Sunday enough to speak to visitors.

By Monday, however, he suffered cardiac arrest and a doctor's immediate attempt to resuscitate him was unsuccessful.

Burundi's government said the country will enter a seven-day mourning period starting Tuesday.

The former rebel leader rose to power in 2005 after a civil war in Burundi that left 300,000 dead. In 2015, Nkurunziza announced that he would run for a third term, a movement opponents call unconstitutional, leading the military to unsuccessfully try to overthrow the government. Hundreds died in clashes, and thousands more fled to neighboring countries to escape violence.

Although an amendment to the country's constitution allowed Nkurunziza to run for another term this year, the president said he would resign in August in a gesture he called the "supreme guide to patriotism," the BBC reported.

After 15 years in power, Nkurunziza was expected to receive $ 540,000 in retirement payments and a luxury villa.

His political ally, Evariste Ndayishimiye, had been declared the winner of the recent presidential elections held on May 20, and would take Nkurunziza's place in two months.

Nkurunziza was criticized for holding elections during the coronavirus pandemic, and his own wife was rumored to have tested positive for COVID-19, although no official confirmed those claims. It also expelled representatives of the World Health Organization.

His administration has been accused of a series of human rights abuses, including "extrajudicial executions, disappearances, arbitrary arrests, sexual violence, extortion, beatings and intimidation," according to Human Rights Watch.