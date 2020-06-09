Burundi's outgoing president dies after cardiac arrest, says government

"The government of the Republic of Burundi presents its sincere condolences to the people of Burundi in general and to their bereaved family. Burundi has just lost a worthy son of the country, the President of the Republic, a Supreme Guide to National Patriotism." said the statement.

"It was an example for all Burundians, of someone who loved and respected God, the government of the Republic of Burundi asks the Burundian people to remain calm and serene and to guide His Excellency to the President of the Republic with many prayers" .

The Burundian government declared seven days of mourning and the country's flag will be flown at half-staff in memory of the late president, the statement read.

Nkurunziza was 55 years old and had served as president of the Central African country since 2005, including a controversial third term that critics say violated the country's constitution. Dozens of people were killed in pre-election violence, as protesters protesting against Nkurunziza's candidacy were met with deadly force by the police.