Burundi's outgoing president dies after cardiac arrest, says government

"The government of the Republic of Burundi presents its sincere condolences to the people of Burundi in general and to their bereaved family. Burundi has just lost a worthy son of the country, the President of the Republic, a Supreme Guide to National Patriotism." said the statement.
"It was an example for all Burundians, of someone who loved and respected God, the government of the Republic of Burundi asks the Burundian people to remain calm and serene and to guide His Excellency to the President of the Republic with many prayers" .
The Burundian government declared seven days of mourning and the country's flag will be flown at half-staff in memory of the late president, the statement read.
Nkurunziza survived a failed coup attempt by an army general in 2015 while the president was in Tanzania.
In March 2019, the UN human rights office in Burundi was forced to close following concerted pressure from the Nkurunziza government. He did not run for a fourth term in the presidential elections held in May.
Nkurunziza was replaced in the May 2020 election by a candidate from his ruling party, Evariste Ndayishimiye, after announcing that he would not seek another term. According to the ruling party, Ndayishimiye won the elections with more than 68% of the votes.
