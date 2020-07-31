Bus & # 39; Into the Wild & # 39; on the way to a new home in Alaska

(CNN) – The bus that played a key role in the gripping adventure and tragic death narrated in "Into the Wild" is likely to begin its next chapter at a museum in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Bus 142, a distinctive green and white international harvester of the 1940s, was airlifted by the Alaska Army National Guard from its former location along the Stampede Trail on June 18 for safety reasons. He has since been in an undisclosed location as the Department of Natural Resources considered his next move.

On Thursday, the department announced that the bus is likely to be housed at the University of Alaska Museum of the North in Fairbanks.

A long-term house in the museum will help preserve and share the stories of people associated with bus 142, said Corri Feige, commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources.

The Alaska Army National Guard airlifted Bus 142 off the Stampede Trail on June 18. Alaska Department of Natural Resources / Getty Images

"You can honor all lives and dreams, as well as the deaths and penalties associated with the bus, and do so with respect and dignity," said Feige.

The death of 24-year-old Christopher McCandless is at the center of the bus's tragic and legendary past, which was recounted in Ian Krakauer's 1996 book "Into the Wild" and adapted into a film in 2007.

McCandless remained on the bus for 114 days along the Stampede Trail, dying alone at the site in 1992 after being stranded by an impassable river. The bus was located about 25 miles west of Healy.

Two additional travelers died in an attempt to reach the bus, and many homeless people searching the site have run into trouble in the desert, prompting DNR's push to move the bus to prevent future tragedies.

DNR said it is negotiating with the UA North Museum, one of dozens of museums and institutions that have released plans for the bus, DNR said.

The plan proposed by the Museo del Norte conforms to the DNR requirements for the next chapter of the bus, according to the DNR statement. Those plans "should improve public safety, minimize the financial impact (on) the state, be legally defensible, and be respectful of families who lost loved ones in connection with the bus."

Bus 142 served as a Fairbanks city bus in the 1950s and later housed construction crews, later hunters, adventurers, and pilgrims inspired by "Into the Wild."