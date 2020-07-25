Bus driver hit by passenger who refused to wear mask

A San Francisco bus driver was attacked this week by a miniature passenger with a baseball bat who was furious when told he had to wear a mask, according to reports.

The attacker was one of a group of three unmasked men who boarded the Muni city bus on Wednesday in the city's SoMa district.

Passengers are required to wear face covers on San Francisco public transportation, and the driver repeatedly instructed the trio to put on the required face covers, but they declined, authorities said.

The driver stopped to escort the riders when one of the three attacked him with the mini bat, according to reports.

The driver's injuries were not fatal and he is recovering, police said. A union representative told local television station KTVU that the victim had a fractured finger and was also spit on.

No arrests have been made.

In the Big Apple, a passenger hit a driver on Monday after being told he needed to wear a mask. The man hit the 62-year-old driver and then got off the bus on the Lower East Side.

With posts