Bush, Romney does not expect to support Trump, NYT reports

Former President George W. Bush and Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney are reportedly not expected to support the reelection of President Trump, two high-profile Republican Party figures believed to avoid backing the Republican president in November.

The New York Times, citing "people familiar with his thinking," reported that Bush will not support Trump's reelection, and 2016 Trump's former rival Jeb Bush is unsure how he will vote. Meanwhile, Romney will not vote for Trump, and is considering writing to his wife, Ann, once again, or casting another vote, the Times reported.

GEORGE BUSH SPEAKS ABOUT GEORGE FLOYD, RACISM

Trump has been a vocal critic of Bush and Romney for years and has regularly quarreled with Romney. Trump criticized Bush earlier this year for "being nowhere" during his impeachment trial, although he himself had backed Bush's impeachment requests.

Meanwhile, Romney was the only Republican senator who voted to impeach Trump over one of two articles of impeachment: abuse of power. Romney has criticized Trump on several occasions in recent years.

A sign of how low relations between Trump and Romney are earlier this year when Trump was informed that Romney was in self-isolation due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

"Wow, that's a shame," Trump said, though he denied moments later that he was being sarcastic.

Many longtime Republican officials distanced themselves from Trump during his 2016 campaign, and while some have made peace with the president, others have kept their distance. Now, with reelection approaching, it seems unlikely that many of those same Republicans will change their minds, despite Trump being the incumbent.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Several Republicans, according to The Times, are considering whether to go to a third candidate or openly endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Biden reportedly intends to deploy a "Republicans for Biden" coalition in the campaign after he has consolidated his support for his own party.