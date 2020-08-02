Business leader says wealthy New Yorkers will not return to town

Wealthy New Yorkers who fled the city during the coronavirus crisis "don't want to go back," and may be further deterred by talking about a tax increase, an economic regulator warned Sunday.

"They want to go to the office, but they don't want to go back to the city," New York City Association president Kathryn Wylde said on Sunday on the WABC 770 "Cat Roundtable" radio show. A.M.

"It is difficult to move a company … but it is much easier for people to move," he said, noting that most offices plan to allow remote work indefinitely.

The top one percent of revenue currently represents 40 percent of New York State tax revenue, according to figures slashed by the Wylde business group last month.

New York State faces massive deficits due to the impacts of the coronavirus crisis, leading some left-wing politicians like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to suggest billionaire tax increase.

Wylde warned that wealthy New Yorkers will be even more inclined to stay in the Hamptons or Palm Beach, Florida, if New York raises taxes.

"I am very concerned about all the protests against billionaires," said Wylde, whose group members include Fortune 500 companies, international technology companies, real estate titans and the parent company of the New York Post News Corp, according to the Alliance website.

“Threats to raise taxes on the wealthy. That worries me, because we should be … trying to find a way to get the half a million people who left the city because of COVID … to come back. "

She added: "It is a great concern that we are going to lose more of our tax base than we have already lost."