Business owner in New York: the closure of the coronavirus has been a & # 39; nightmare & # 39 ;, leaders & # 39; do not care about small businesses & # 39;

A New York small business owner told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the past few months have been a "nightmare" following the temporary closure of his store due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Naoemi Gullickson, the owner of Gifted on Staten Island, went on to say that she has trouble understanding the fact that New York leaders forced companies to temporarily shut down in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, but then allowed protesters violent to destroy and damage stores.

"It doesn't make any sense," said Gullickson.

"It seems to me that our leaders here in this state are not looking for the small businesses that make all small communities prosper," he added.

Last week, looters broke into stores in New York City, wreaking havoc. The city, like others across the country, has been rocked by protests, and some have become violent over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 while in police custody.

Gullickson noted that he finally obtained permission to reopen this week for sidewalk pickup or local delivery, but said it will take a long time to recover from the economic impact of the shutdown.

NEW YORK CITY IS NOW ONLY PART OF THE NEW YORK STATE WAITING FOR THE REOPENING

"Imagine spending thousands of dollars on what is supposed to be the second largest order in your sales business and it just closes," he explained.

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Gullickson, "Are you concerned about being able to return to your peak when you pay your bills again?"

"I am worried," she said in response. "I do not know what is going to happen".

"I have had an incredibly caring community for 14 years, so I hope they come back," he continued.

He said he won't really know how much his business has been affected until after the fourth quarter, as retail sales generally "drop almost in late June."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She acknowledged that "July and August will be a wash" and "we will have to wait and see what happens in the fall."