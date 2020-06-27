Buy now, fly later? What travel experts say about today's low prices for future flights

There has never been a worse time to fly. With coronavirus cases on the rise in some states and more international borders closed than open, friendly skies are not as friendly. But there is a positive side. Many rates have never been better. Given that airlines are giving up on high exchange rates and lowering prices to fill empty seats, buying that $ 275 round-trip ticket from San Francisco to Costa Rica in September is terribly tempting, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

"Almost all airlines offer flexible booking policies at this time, so we strongly encourage people to book refundable travel because there are some good deals," says Raj Mahal, founder of flight deals site PlanMoreTrips. A couple of months ago, when the coronavirus nearly shut down the airline industry and fares were in freefall, Mahal found a $ 293 round-trip ticket from United to London. He leaves San Francisco in December. For the price of a ticket in normal times, he scored four tickets for his family.

Mahal said the best deals were in April, before airlines landed more planes and when no one was traveling.

The founder of Scott Cheap Flights, a similar aggregator of flight deals, agrees.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, there were many flights where airlines were essentially downloading fares, like coast to coast for $ 23 round trip, but those days are gone," says Scott Keyes. With that said, we are seeing a big pickup in two highly sought after offering groups: mistaken fares, when an airline accidentally sells a ticket for much less than anticipated, and high season deals in summer, Christmas and New Years.

Last week Scott's cheap flights sent subscribers round-trip deals in late 2020 and early 2021 from the US, including $ 375 fares to Bali, $ 180 fares to Aruba, and class fares. $ 419 executive to Mexico. Meanwhile, the latest PlanMoreTrips round-trip deals include $ 400 fares from San Francisco to Thailand, $ 286 fares from Washington, D.C. to Bogotá and rates of $ 389 from Los Angeles to London. Of course, since the world is preparing for a second wave of coronaviruses, there is a good chance that these flights will not take off.

Fortunately, most airlines have responded to the unpredictable pandemic by giving up exchange rates (which often cost more than the fare). Scott Cheap Flights only sends its members airline deals with flexible policies. They include American Airlines, United and Delta, which waive exchange rates for flights issued until June 30. If coronavirus infection rates continue to rise as more states reopen, these policies will likely be extended. Additionally, the US Department of Transportation requires travelers to be entitled to a full cash refund, including on non-refundable tickets, if their flight is canceled for any reason.

Still, travelers should read the fine print before booking.

"Even if no exchange fees apply, travelers remain responsible for changes in ticket prices," says Jen Ruiz, author of The Affordable Flight Guide: How to Find Cheap Air Tickets Tickets and See the World on a Budget. "This may negate the treatment that travelers thought they were getting in the first place," Ruiz said, adding that it is important to note quarantine periods upon arrival for international travel. Airlines are not required to refund tickets if guests cannot make a 7-day trip because there is a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

For the first time in a long time, countries are not welcoming Americans with open arms. Given that the US has the highest confirmed number of coronavirus cases, the value of the US passport appears to be decreasing by the minute. For that reason, both Mahal and Keyes cite that the national airfare has the lowest risk.

"Domestic flights are significantly less likely than international flights to be canceled at this time due to travel restrictions in many countries," explains Keyes. He has even realized that the normal price dynamics of domestic flights has changed. Instead of last minute tickets being the most expensive, Keyes finds that they are now often the cheapest. "Also, you can be more confident that the flight will be a trip compared to one that is scheduled to take many months," says Keyes.

Rather, you don't want to book a last minute ticket abroad if you can avoid it. According to Mahal, these are the worst offers. Because capacity has been severely restricted (Delta and other airlines are not selling intermediate seats), Mahal says he expects to pay "an arm and a leg" for tickets that leave within a week or two of the reservation. For example, a TAP Portugal round-trip ticket from Boston to Lisbon the first week of July starts at $ 618. The same flight that leaves the first week of October is $ 200 cheaper.

How does a traveler find these offers? The easiest way is to subscribe to free email alerts from sites like Scott's Cheap Flights and PlanMoreTrips. Scott Cheap Flights has a team of experts who monitor fares throughout the day. PlanMoreTrips uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to scan thousands of air fares. Travelers planning to book award travel should follow The Points Guy. Most importantly, the time to book is now. According to Mahal, as people return to travel, air fares will increase. In some cases, they will cost more than they did last year.

Regardless of whether you use money or miles, it is wise to consider travel insurance. Even with the waivers, Mahal calls air travel "a gamble" right now. Still, he's not losing sleep over the prospect of not flying to London in December as planned. Your tickets are 100% refundable. "I have no idea if we will make the trip because it seems like there is currently a second wave of COVID infections," says Mahal. He will play it by ear. If you don't feel safe or if United cancels your flight, your family will take a road trip. Why not also take advantage of the favorable prices of pandemic gas?