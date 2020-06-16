Buzz Aldrin shares Flag Day tribute amid debate on national anthem protests

The famous American astronaut Buzz Aldrin shared a tribute to the Stars and Stripes on Sunday amid a budding debate on professional sports and politics about whether the national anthem protests are disrespectful to the American flag.

"Every morning, I get up and raise my American flag on my balcony," Aldrin wrote on Twitter. “Old Glory serves as a reminder that we always strive to become a more perfect union. Today and every day, let us remember all the men and women who have fought valiantly to defend it. # flagday2020 "

Aldrin, 90, is best known for piloting the Apollo 11 Lunar Module in 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first two humans in history to walk on the moon.

Aldrin's tribute generated a mixed response on Twitter, with some users interpreting it as a challenge to the kneeling protests during the national anthem. The debate over the national anthem protests has reemerged in the past few days after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody sparked protests against racial injustice across the country.

"Imagine fighting to defend a piece of cloth, but you cannot fight to defend your compatriots," wrote a Twitter user in response to Aldrin's post.

The players' national anthem protests began in 2016, when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt to protest police brutality. Athletes from various sports have embraced the protest in subsequent years.

The protests have proven to be divisive among Americans. Proponents say they are peaceful protests aimed at raising awareness of racial injustice in the United States. Critics, including President Trump, say they are disrespectful to the flag and military veterans who have fought to defend the country.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was widely criticized earlier this month after he said he disagreed with the kneeling protests. He later apologized for his comments.

Brees' apology sparked a response from Trump, who asked NFL owners to fire any player who knelt during the 2017 season.

“I am a huge admirer of Drew Brees. I think he is truly one of the best quarterbacks, but he should not have resumed his original stance of honoring our magnificent American flag, "Trump wrote on Twitter." OLD GLORY must be revered, appreciated, and elevated … "

"We should be standing tall and upright, ideally with a greeting or a hand on the heart," Trump added. "There are other things that you can protest, but not our Great American Flag: THERE IS NO THOUGHT!"

National anthem protests will become a recurring topic of debate as sports return to play after the coronavirus pandemic. US Soccer said last week that it would revoke a rule that required its players to defend the anthem.

In response, Trump said he would no longer see American football teams play.