Buzz the polar bear dies at Como Park Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota at age 24

As Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul announced Saturday that its longtime resident, Buzz, died.

Buzz, 24, had suffered from health problems due to suspected neurological problems, the zoo said in a Facebook post. Only after exhausting treatment options did his veterinary and animal care team make the "difficult decision to sacrifice him humanely."

Buzz and his twin brother, Neil, were born in 1995 at the Louisville Zoo and were named after Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the zoo said. They arrived at the Como Park Zoo in 2001 from San Diego.

"Buzz enjoyed rolling on the ground, patrolling the exhibit and circling around his brother," the zoo said on Facebook. "He was an active participant in the zoo's operant conditioning training program and was the third polar bear in the country to allow zookeepers to draw blood voluntarily (Neil was second)."