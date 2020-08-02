Buzz the polar bear dies at Como Park Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota at age 24

Buzz, 24, had suffered from health problems due to suspected neurological problems, the zoo said in a Facebook post. Only after exhausting treatment options did his veterinary and animal care team make the "difficult decision to sacrifice him humanely."
Buzz and his twin brother, Neil, were born in 1995 at the Louisville Zoo and were named after Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the zoo said. They arrived at the Como Park Zoo in 2001 from San Diego.
Hundreds of park patrons reacted to the news of Buzz's death by sharing memories of the bear on the zoo's Facebook page.
"We will all miss Buzz, he has touched so many of us! He lived a great life in Como and taught many people to save sea ice," wrote Becky McGowan.
In addition to being a major attraction, Buzz was also a conservation ambassador.