BuzzFeed News reportedly fires high-ranking journalist for long history of plagiarism

BuzzFeed News reportedly fired chief reporter Ryan Broderick for what has been uncovered as a long history of plagiarism.

The news site released a statement Friday night addressing the incident but without referring to Broderick by name.

"BuzzFeed News found that the following articles do not meet our editorial standards, as set out in our standards and ethical guidelines," BuzzFeed News editor-in-chief Mark Schoofs wrote in a note to readers. "As a result, articles have been updated to more clearly attribute sentence and sentence construction to material previously published by other news organizations. In our commitment to transparency, we have also added an editor's note at the top of each story. indicating the original source. "

The note includes about a dozen Broderick stories that have since been updated with the editor's notes, writing that BuzzFeed News "continues to investigate the matter and will keep this list with any other relevant articles we find."

"BuzzFeed News policy is that nothing can be copied, pasted, and passed on as their own work, and that all citations must be attributed. We regret that these standards were not met in these cases," Schoofs continued. "BuzzFeed News apologizes for these errors, both for you, the reader, and for the authors of the original work and their media."

The plagiarism incidents appear to date back to 2013 in a report on the terrorist responsible for the attack at the Washington Navy Yard that left 12 people dead. Many of the articles that were apparently obtained from other sources were from Broderick's coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the editor's notes that have been added to the articles, Broderick wrongly plagiarized or attributed The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times, CNBC, Vice News, The Guardian and The Huffington Post, among others. .

Wall Street Journal media journalist Ben Mullin tweeted that "according to a person familiar with the matter," Broderick was fired from the media outlet.

Broderick was hired by BuzzFeed in 2012 and became a BuzzFeed News reporter in 2013, according to his LinkedIn page. He became a senior reporter in 2019.

Fox News has contacted BuzzFeed News for comment.