Byron York criticizes that the Flynn judge should block the Justice Department's offer to drop the charges: "The executive branch has the right"

Byron York, a Fox News contributor and chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner, told "The Story" on Wednesday that the recommendation of retired federal judge John Gleeson to the US district judge. USA Emmet Sullivan's denial of the Justice Department's request to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn misses the key point.

"There are many things the Justice Department might disagree with in factual terms," ​​York said, "but there is also a bigger problem, which is … the executive branch has the right to do this, not the judge." .

COURT APPOINTED LAWYER SAYS JUDGE MUST BLOCK DOJ TO MOVE FLYNN CASE

Gleeson, who was appointed by Sullivan last month to present a brief debate on whether federal prosecutors should be able to dismiss the case against Flynn, insisted on a presentation Wednesday that Sullivan not only has the authority to deny the government's request, but you should do it. .

The Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure state that prosecutors can dismiss a case "with the court's permission." What is at stake in the Flynn case now is exactly what level of discretion it gives the court.

"It is not the judge's responsibility to charge Michael Flynn [with perjury] or deny the Justice Department's right to do that," York insisted.

In an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News earlier this week, Attorney General Bill Barr claimed that Sullivan was invading the authority of the Justice Department.

"The argument is that it has always been understood that decisions to prosecute an individual through the prosecution process or to hold him criminally responsible rest with the executive branch and not with the courts," Barr said. "And he is essentially, in our opinion, trying to establish himself as an alternative prosecutor."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Bill Mears contributed to this report.