Cabins will be searched in the recovery mission of Naya Rivera

Search teams working to find missing Glee actress Naya Rivera will search the cabins near the southern California lake where she disappeared, authorities said Sunday.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has said it believes Rivera, 33, drowned while sailing on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son on Wednesday.

But as the search lasted until the fifth day, authorities said they would take a look again at the cabins near the lake, about 56 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

"In today's search for Naya Rivera, the cabins and outhouses in the vicinity, as well as the coast, will be reviewed again," the sheriff's office said. On twitter.

"This has been part of the ongoing search effort since its disappearance on Wednesday afternoon."

Rivera's fans have asked authorities on social media to assign more of their efforts to the surrounding areas in hopes that the actress will hit the shoreline.

The cabins are being searched to end conspiracies that Rivera may have survived the boat trip incident, a police source told TMZ.

The sheriff's office has repeatedly said that the search is a recovery mission since the actress is presumed dead.

"The goal is still to get Ms. Rivera home with her family so they can have a closure," Rep. Chris Dyer told reporters on Thursday.

Rivera's parents, brother and ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, were spotted at the scene over the weekend by search efforts.