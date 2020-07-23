Cafeteria on the White House grounds closed after workers tested positive for coronavirus

Fox News confirmed that a cafeteria and another restaurant on the White House grounds are temporarily closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

The locations, Ike & # 39; s Eatery and another coffee shop, are located not in the White House itself, but in the Eisenhower Executive Office building. The White House Medical Office is tracking contacts, and so far no staff member has been told to quarantine.

These are separate from the White House dining room, which is located in the west wing and is run by the US Navy. That facility will not be affected by the closings of the other restaurants. But the Eisenhower Building houses the offices of many top officials, including the National Security Council and Vice President Pence.

The General Services Administration, which oversees the Eisenhower building, said in a statement that the outside vendor who manages the restaurant had taken appropriate precautions to maintain a safe environment.

"The vendor implemented all the proper protocols, including masks, gloves, plastic protection at checkout and no dinner service," a GSA spokesperson told NBC News, which first reported the news. "The White House Medical Unit has followed up on contacts and determined that the risk of retransmission is low."

Both restaurants are expected to be closed for two weeks.

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.