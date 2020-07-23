Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests positive for coronavirus

Trump administration officials were notified Wednesday night that a cafeteria worker on the White House grounds tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee worked at a cafeteria in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building located across West Executive Avenue, which closed this week after his case was confirmed, NBC News reported.

The White House is following up on contacts and told officials there was no reason to be alarmed or that no officials would undergo quarantine measures, according to the report.

"There is no reason for panic or alarm," the White House said in an email sent to officials and obtained by NBC News. "The White House Medical Unit has already followed up on contacts and, based on their interviews, has determined that no EOP personnel should self-quarantine due to exposure."

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building houses the office of the vice president, the National Security Council and senior staff members, including officials from the coronavirus task force, NBC reported.

The cafeteria is run by a government contractor under the General Services Administration, which maintains the building.

"The vendor implemented all the proper protocols, including masks, gloves, plastic protection at checkout, and no dinner service," a GSA spokesperson told NBC News. "The White House Medical Unit has followed up on contacts and determined that the risk of retransmission is low."

Several close to President Trump have contracted the deadly virus while the commander in chief has not been infected. In May, a personal assistant to the spokesperson for the Trump and White House coronavirus task force, Katie Miller, tested positive.

Earlier this month, a White House journalist also tested positive for the virus.