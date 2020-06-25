Caitlyn Jenner hits the golf course with former "bachelor" Peter Weber

Caitlyn Jenner and former "bachelor" Peter Weber are getting along, on the golf course!

The former reality stars went on a golf outing along with Weber's father Peter Weber Sr. and his brother Jack Weber.

Jenner, 70, posted a selfie to the group's Instagram grinning broadly after a friendly competition. "A fun day of golf with the Weber [sic]," he wrote.

The former "Life of Caitlyn" star teamed up with Peter Sr., opposite the former "Bachelor" star and his brother.

Jenner and Peter Sr. won the match and proudly showed off their one dollar prize. "Wisdom and maturity won over youth and enthusiasm," added the former Olympian.

Weber, 28, commented on the post, "Round 2, double or nothing."

Jack, 25, added: "I want a rematch."

The brother's mother, Barbara Weber, and Weber's girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, commented on emojis at heart in Jenner's post.