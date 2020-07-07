Cal Thomas: Mr. Trump, in 2020 a political thunderbolt could strike again if you do this

A myth says that lightning never falls twice in the same place. President Donald Trump seems to believe he can when it comes to replicating his limited victory in 2016.

What is not a myth is that you cannot reproduce experiences, like a sports contest. Even if you could bring the same fans back and put them in the same seats (unlikely with the pandemic), you couldn't replicate the emotions or dramatic action from previous games.

Regardless of whether you believe in the polls or not, Trump seems to fall behind in several important categories: suburban white women with no college degree, white men, and there appears to be a small decrease in the hottest, most forgiving part of his base – evangelical Christians. It also doesn't fare well in the battlefield states it won last time.

I know, the polls were wrong in 2016. In that year, many people did not take Trump seriously. Apparently some were not honest with the pollsters.

This year, Trump's opponents take him seriously, to the point of visceral hatred. It is one of the reasons that the mainstream media resembles a propaganda arm of the Establishment, they do not report anything good that the administration has done and they attribute the most basic motives to it.

The Washington Post and New York Times editions last Saturday were unified in their criticism of President Mount Rushmore's speech. He was accused in "news" of delivering a "divisive message of cultural warfare" (Times) and "exploiting (dividing) social divisions" (Post).

Note that culture war and social division are never the fault of the left. Trump is not responsible for riot, looting, and destruction of monuments. Why are anarchists not guilty of launching a culture war and dividing Americans? Answer: Because everything is part of a unified tactic to damage the reelection of the president and restore the establishment to power.

The reluctance to vote for someone opens a gap in enthusiasm. Enthusiasm for Trump and anger at Washington politicians (he was going to "drain the swamp") is what propelled him into the presidency and confused the elites who had had their long knives before being elected.

Joe Biden, for whom enthusiasm is virtually non-existent, gets a free media pass. Their constant jokes and inarticulate prayers have made attendees seem to strictly control their availability to the press and the public.

What should Trump do to improve his voting numbers?

First, show some empathy for people who have died from the COVID-19 virus and their families.

Second, acknowledge that the virus is spreading and urge people to return to practices that resulted in a decreasing number of cases a few weeks ago.

Third, stop personal attacks and ignore most (if not all) attacks directed at him. These exchanges only spread bile and increase book sales for its critics.

Fourth, he must contrast his policies with those of Joe Biden, who has become a prisoner of the far left, and say that if Biden is elected, the country will change in a way that will resemble socialist states.

Many younger people, taught by teachers and professors who have a high vision of socialism and a low vision of America, have no idea what socialism looks like, or its financial costs and threats to freedom.

Sometimes it is enough to "feel your pain," as President Bill Clinton once said. Whether or not he did is not the question. In Washington, if you can pretend humility, you can pretend anything.

The public wants to know if their president is with them, not above them. You should wear a mask. If you cannot visit sick people in hospitals, visit people who have recovered. Show some kindness, then perhaps a political lightning bolt will strike again.

