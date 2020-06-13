Cal Thomas: Nearly 3,000 African Americans were killed in the US. USA In 2018; without the police, more could die

The Minneapolis City Council passed a measure to dismantle the city's police department and replace it with what Council President Lisa Bender calls "a transformative new model of public safety." This is supposed to better protect people after the murder of George Floyd by a now-former Minneapolis police officer.

CNN presenter Alisyn Camerota asked Bender: "Do you understand that the word dismantle, or free from the police, also makes some people nervous? … What if in the middle of the night (my) my home? Who do I call? "

Bender was wrong: "I mean, I heard that loud and clear from many of my neighbors … and I know that it comes from a place of privilege. Because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to take a step back and imagine what it would be like to live in that reality where calling the police can mean more harm. "

Come again?

Does Bender seriously believe that taking down the police and replacing them with his "model" will deter criminals, especially violent ones? Shouldn't there be an emphasis on controlling criminals and fighting crime rather than handcuffing and putting new restrictions on all police officers, who risk their lives every day?

The overwhelming number of police officers perform their duties with distinction. Clearly, some reforms are necessary, but the one voted by the Minneapolis City Council and other radical proposals go too far.

How would such a "model" work? Will these new staff have the power to arrest suspects? Will they be allowed to shoot if they are shot? If suspects flee, can they be chased and boarded? What if they resist arrest? Will this new authority allow force to subdue them?

How many people will want to join that force? It is difficult enough to recruit police officers given the increasing number of restrictions on them. That everyone now seems to be "armed" with cell phones capable of making videos that could be edited and used to intimidate officers doesn't help either.

Perhaps Bender should spend time in Chicago, where 18 people were shot dead in 24 hours last weekend, or Brooklyn, where seven people were shot in 10 minutes in three separate incidents. Living in a mostly white city within a mostly white state seems to have blinded her to the (African American) people who are the most victims of crime.

According to FBI crime statistics, in 2018, 2,925 African Americans were killed in the U.S. And about 2,600 of the killers were African-American. Given these figures, it seems that the problem goes beyond racism and that dismantling the police, something that Democratic mayors are now considering in other cities, invites more crimes.

David McNichol is an old friend and retired police officer. He served 20 years with the Fairfax County Police Department, Virginia, and 12 years with the Prince William County Sheriff's Office in Manassas, Virginia. In a phone conversation, he says he is concerned that the crime rate may increase if the police are expelled or dissolved, and surveillance incidents could also increase.

He believes that television images of street violence are fueling public fears.

In 1968, during protests and riots in major cities, some youths began calling police officers "pigs."

The insult seemed to have been created by what was then called Yippies, who protested at that year's Democratic National Convention in Chicago. They had a small pig as a presidential candidate and when the police attacked them with sticks and tear gas, they were called pigs.

This sparked a reaction from law enforcement supporters: "The next time you have trouble call a pig."

Politicians and protesters demanding that police departments be rejected, or even eliminated, might wonder who they will call when threatened by criminals. They will not be "Ghostbusters".

