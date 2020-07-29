Cal Thomas: protesters in Seattle, Portland are sectionalists, not protesters

The violence perpetrated on the streets of the cities of the United States continues because state and local elected officials (all Democrats) refuse to do what is necessary to stop him. These acts no longer fit the definition of protest. Rather, sedition defines them: "incitement to discontent or rebellion against a government."

President Trump ordered Department of Homeland Security agents to stop the riots in Portland, Oregon and Chicago, which appear to be coordinated, and to prevent them from spreading to other cities. Last week, the White House announced the deployment of what it calls "federal assets," which William Barr defined as "street agents and investigators," in selected cities that suffer the most violence.

Some argue that the President is overstepping his constitutional authority and what is known as the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which "prohibits the use of US military forces to carry out civil law enforcement tasks, such as arrest, detention, interrogation and detention, unless explicitly authorized by Congress. "

DONALD TRUMP, JR .: BIDEN WILL NOT REDUCE RIOTING AND CRIME – IT IS CONTROLLED BY THE MASTERS OF THE LEFT PUPPY

It may be heartbreaking to say that DHS forces are not military, but the more important question is this: should the president allow federal property to be destroyed and people to be shot, given the refusal of some mayors and governors to intervene ? Or, for the sake of preserving "domestic tranquility", saving human life and protecting public and private property, take the steps you have taken?

Perhaps the media should ask people whose jobs have been interrupted, their businesses destroyed, their work suspended, or terminated, if they agree to allow the unrest to continue. Experts and activists can pontificate anything they want from the security of their basements and the security of uninterrupted paychecks, but what about victims? Do they not have the right to be safe?

More from Opinion

A federal law known as 18 United States Code 2385 and titled "Advocating for the Overthrow of the Government" says this: "Whoever knowingly or voluntarily defends, incites, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, convenience, or property of overthrowing or destroy the government of the United States or the government of any state, territory, district or possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein … and if two or more persons conspire to commit any crime mentioned in this section, each will be fined under this title or imprisoned for no more than twenty years, or both, and will not be eligible for employment in the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years following their conviction. " (The emphasis is mine).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

That seems clear to me, and should be clear to everyone else, that there are forces that want not only to destroy Donald Trump's presidency and prevent his reelection, but they hate the country. These protesters, who appear to be mostly bratty, mostly white, and mostly young, have likely been radicalized in their universities and on social media.

They are destroyers, not builders. Elected leaders who refuse to stop them are just as guilty of inciting a crime as the driver of the car who runs away after a bank robbery.

The President is right to stop this, just as he would be correct to order the military to oppose an external enemy that seeks to destroy the nation. If these anarchists are allowed to escape their crimes, there will be more anarchy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peace through force is not just a catchphrase to invoke when fighting foreign enemies and terrorists. It is also a policy that will deter this shabby mafia that has no gratitude for a nation that has given them everything and to which they have returned little.

They must be arrested, processed and locked up so that order can be restored.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT CAL THOMAS