Cal Thomas: Spending Out of Control: Our Leaders Must Heed the Founders' Warnings on the National Debt

I am not in the habit of quoting the leftist Noam Chomsky, but this line seems relevant when considering our growing national debt: "When you catch people in a debt system, they can't take the time to think."

Perhaps now is not the time in the midst of a pandemic, job loss, and even greater unemployment threats, to mention the national debt. Or maybe it is.

One of the common characteristics of the fall of the empires and superpowers of the past is the massive national debt. Ours is currently $ 26.5 billion and growing per second. Americans should regularly check the debt clock in real time and reflect on the future. Interest on debt, which is also growing daily, is higher than the nation's gross domestic product for the first time since World War II.

MEDICAID EXPENDITURE MAY INCREASE NEAR HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS IN COVID-19 FAILURE: STUDY

With more borrowed money pouring out the door of the Treasury Department due to the pandemic and Joe Biden pledging to spend additional trillions if he becomes president, the debt will become an even bigger economic albatross.

A year ago, when the debt was "only" $ 22 trillion, I wrote a column about what the Founders thought of debt. It is worth repeating his words:

Thomas Jefferson said: "We must not allow our rulers to burden us with perpetual debt." Alexander Hamilton added: "Nothing can affect national prosperity more than constant and systematic attention to extinguish the current debt and avoid as much as possible (e) incurring a new debt."

We have this from George Washington, whose statues are being knocked down by people who seem to know nothing, or who care about history: "Avoid spending occasions … and also avoid accumulating debt not only by avoiding spending occasions but also through vigorous efforts to pay debts, without throwing to posterity the burden that we should bear ourselves. "

If that is insufficient, consider James Madison: "I base myself on the principle that a public debt is a public curse, and in a Republican government a greater curse than any other."

Finally, listen to John Adams: "The consequences of the continued accumulation of public debt in other countries should warn us that we must be careful to avoid their growth."

Our modern leaders are not listening.

Citizens Against Government Waste has just released its annual "Pig Book," on some of the unnecessary government spending and appropriations that Republicans promised to eliminate. Allocations are expenses added to bills that have not been authorized, approved by any committee, or voted on by members.

From the brochure's introduction: "A report by the Congressional Budget Office from January 2020 forecast an average annual deficit of $ 1.3 trillion between fiscal years 2021 and 2030, increasing to $ 1.7 trillion by the end of the decade, adding $ 12.4 trillion to the national debt and bringing it to $$ 36.2 trillion. That estimate was made before the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent health care crisis and economic shutdown. One estimate suggests that the pandemic will add $ 8 trillion to the CBO fiscal year 2030 projection, for a total of $ 44.2 billion. "

The Pig Book documents that what it says is a little less than allocations this year, but notes that the amount of spending on them has increased.

In 2010, then-Republican Leader of the House of Representatives John Boehner praised his fellow Republicans for adopting an allocation ban in the 112th Congress: "This allocation ban shows the American people that we are listening and very much on serious about ending business as usual in Washington. "

If only.

While allocations are a fraction of government spending, if Congress continues to spend money as if there is no tomorrow, there may not be a tomorrow. The United States will drown in debt to no one to rescue us from our madness.

