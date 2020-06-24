Cal Thomas: Trump needs to learn this lesson from Ronald Reagan

President Trump's speech Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a toxic stream of consciousness that ignored a great opportunity to deliver words of healing and unity to a divided nation.

His comments, which lasted almost two hours, were full of self-justification and raw language. He called a person "a son of a bitch." Let's hear his evangelical supporters defend that language, along with his frequent references to "Hell" and helluva. "I have heard all the explanations. He is who he is. His policies are more important. He is the instrument chosen by God.

If he put up with it (I did it for an hour and 45 tortuous minutes), he heard it take 30 minutes to talk about his graduation speech at West Point. No wonder he called some in the media for claiming that he appeared to be ill from the way he was holding his glass of water after greeting "600, or almost 600" cadets.

He added that the reason he was holding the glass with both hands was so as not to spill water on his silk tie, which he said was "expensive." He then demonstrated how he was walking slowly down a ramp after steering because he said the soles of his shoes were slippery, as was the ramp, and if he had fallen, the media would have been on him.

How does any of this matter? He made as many or more first-person references as President Obama often did, for which Trump and others criticized him.

I was embarrassed by him and by his smaller-than-expected audience, which he adored, but felt a little less enthusiastic, he applauded.

Yes, many of those "one million" ticket applicants (according to the Trump campaign) were likely reluctant to show up due to what some consider the media's nonstop fear tactics of the coronavirus and the dire warnings from health officials about mass meetings. Another factor may have been the predictability of the president. We have heard versions of this speech before.

Political attacks are always part of any campaign, but this president focuses more on personality and less on political differences with Democrats.

How many more times should we hear about his heartbreaking Boeing to lower the price of two new presidential planes? Don't we also know about other things, like closing borders to Chinese travelers? And why the racial slur about the "Kung flu virus"? Did you think how cute?

A president running for a second term must rethink his vision for the next four years. Aside from a list of "twenty-five" judges he promises to choose for federal banks, including the Supreme Court, there was nothing in his comments about what he would accomplish in a second term.

There are many things to criticize about what a Biden administration would do. The president referred to his view of a past Biden presidency, citing stricter gun laws and higher taxes, and then bragged about the once-strong economy, promising it will be the best in history in 2021, assuming you are close to taking credit for it.

This president should take a lesson from Ronald Reagan, who often referred to Democrats as "our friends on the other side." It never diminished in value, but argued why the ideas of conservatives and Republicans are better.

This is what everyone but the angry crowd wants to hear. It's not about him, it's about us, us, the people, not you, the president. The presidency is an honor and a privilege that has been awarded to only 45 men in our history. With great privilege comes great responsibility. We are better than this. We deserve better than this.

One of the definitions of toxic is: "cause unpleasant feelings; harmful or malicious." That describes Trump's Tulsa speech.

The president's speech does not make Joe Biden more attractive. However, his comments were unappealing, unappealing, and impossible to see in the future.

