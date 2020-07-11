Cal Thomas: Trump, Republicans reject cultural revolutionaries and this is what they get

From what I can tell, it started in 1995, when Republicans gained control of the House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years and captured a majority in the Senate.

By "that" I mean the charge that Republicans and especially Conservatives (not always the same) are "divisive."

You read and hear this from all the media and Democrats in Congress. President Trump is dividing the United States. Talk radio is divisive. The right is undermining our "unity".

What is really meant by divisive insult is that the conservatives decided not to hold out any longer. They are backing down and the biggest driver of all is the President.

Just the last example: The president last Saturday delivered what was primarily a patriotic July 4 speech in South Dakota.

It reminded us of what used to be widely accepted as traditional American principles. The predictable media reaction was summarized by an editorial in the Wall Street Journal. – The President was charged with "fueling a culture war" (Los Angeles Times) delivering a "divisive culture war message" (The New York Times), "pressing (dividing) the racial divide" (Associated Press), and uttering a "dark speech" (The Washington Post).

Does no one call this a conspiracy, or is it just the latest example of group thinking in a media industry that constantly promotes "diversity" but not ideological diversity?

We live in an age where truth is subjective, if it exists. There is no truth except the "truth" on the left.

On his radio show on Monday, Rush Limbaugh asked how divisive it is when you tell the truth. Ah, but therein lies the problem.

Where is it written that the left controls the political and cultural agenda and conservatives must bow to its ideology when, in fact, it is liberalism that has brought the nation to near cultural ruin?

What ideology is responsible for 60 million abortions, the welfare state and the legal mentality, the promotion of any human relationship that can be evoked in the most twisted minds, family breakdown, drugs, the teaching of a false American history, internal failure. city ​​public schools and much more?

When conservatives oppose these cultural revisionists, they are called divisive. Conservatives have little to defend. They should hold the left accountable for the destruction caused by their ideology.

On a related topic, why do "reporters" never ask protesters where they come from? Do you have jobs? Who made your signs? Are they paid to be there and, if so, by whom? If you are from out of town and staying overnight to demonstrate and tear down statues the next day, who pays for your hotel and food?

Democrats tolerated Republicans when they mostly yielded to their legislative demands and court decisions. When Republicans began to realize that they no longer had to take it to bed, it was then that the accusations of "division" began.

Karl Marx wrote: “The revolution in general, the overthrow of existing power and the dissolution of previous relations, is a political act. Socialism cannot be realized without a revolution. But when its organizing activity begins … its soul goes ahead, then socialism leaves aside its political layer. "

We are experiencing the result of a new American revolution, one that seeks to impose socialism, and worse, on the nation.

It is not divisive to reject those who would "fundamentally transform the United States" in its political and social image, as Joe Biden has promised to do if he becomes president.

Countering this toxic tide was once known as patriotism.

