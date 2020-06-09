Calculating Floyd's death and calls to the police to challenge Trump and Biden

The confrontations between Biden and Trump reflect how a recently numbed presidential campaign has been given new intensity by the remarkable show of empathy by African-Americans in various national protests. The most direct exchanges between the two enemies of the White House occur when Democrats in Congress revealed a new plan to overhaul the policy and as Trump searches for a culture war issue to help him reduce his now-significant poll deficit with Biden.

Trump's claims take on a complicated subject and twist its most explosive element to get the most damage: a campaign technique that is not new, but one in which the President excels.

The drive for a police review is enormously complex, involving entrenched political forces and shaking up some of the nation's most sensitive racial and social failings. Reformers argue that money should be redirected from training and arming more and more police officers to programs that invest in public housing, health care, community projects, and social ailments that make urban areas more livable and less susceptible to crime than can contribute to tensions between police and residents

But this debate will unfold in the white heat of a presidential campaign, a backdrop that destroys nuance and can make consensus impossible. The coming weeks will also test whether the force of public pressure for change, expressed in large and diverse crowds, can triumph over the impediments of a polarized political system led by a demagogic president on the issue in search of electoral salvation.

On such a sensitive subject, Biden will constantly be required to display the political prowess and precision under fire that he has sometimes lacked in a long political career while discussing a complex and risky subject.

"No, I don't support the police outlay," Biden told CBS. "I support the conditioning of federal aid to the police, based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honesty. And, in fact, they can demonstrate that they can protect the community and everyone in the community."

Trump's attacks prompted Whip James Clyburn, of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, to warn his caucus members that talking about "underfinancing" the police could "hijack" reform efforts. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whom Trump seeks to highlight as a representative of Biden's party, has asked to cut the budget of the New York Police Department. She told caucus members in the same call to try to understand the complex debate and not make fun of it, CNN's Manu Raju reported.

Trump and his conservative media machine hope to trap the former vice president among voters from the liberal base who already suspect his criminal record and moderates who are open to reform but who might be alarmed by warnings that the police could disappear from the streets.

The five months to Election Day will also highlight the Democratic Party's ability to operate as a unified force, amid indications that its most radical elements could continually lay down political minefields for leaders like Biden.

And ultimately, the hopes of police reform legislation, in this administration or in the next, will hinge on whether voters can distinguish genuine and difficult debate from the distorting distractions of a campaign, or whether the daunting, selfish political combat dims the public drive for change.

But Trump is also playing on risky ground. Deceptive campaigns that Democrats want to completely eradicate the police force could absolve him of discussing the serious problems of reform. But recent polls, including from CNN, show unprecedented concern about police brutality, and voters could punish the president if he doesn't take the movement unleashed in recent weeks more seriously.

Democrats' New Reform Bill Does Not "Devaluate Police"

Floyd's death late last month, with a policeman's knee to his neck, triggered the most significant explosion of empathy for institutionalized racism facing African-Americans in recent memory. That's one reason black community leaders are optimistic that things might be different this time.

Democrats in Washington unveiled a comprehensive police review package Monday that includes a ban on strangling and the creation of a National Police Misconduct Registry to apprehend officers with a history of misconduct to move jurisdictions to avoid The responsability. So far, however, there are no Republican co-sponsors. And while criticizing Democrats, the White House on Monday did not offer a counterproposal of its own.

Some Republicans argue that the federal government has nothing to dictate rules for local police departments. Others seem unwilling to lead an issue that could alienate constituents.

Still, on a visit to Floyd on Monday, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed the kind of attitude by summarizing the significance of this moment that could make reform possible.

"George Floyd is going to change the arc of America's future," said Abbott. "George Floyd has not died in vain. His life will be a living legacy on how the United States and Texas respond to this tragedy."

Trump has spent much of the two weeks since Floyd died of opening racial wounds, for example, with his notorious tweet "when the looting begins, the shooting begins." Now, the President is trying to deflect demands for police reform with a "law and order" message that puts Democrats out of step with general opinion about the scope of police reforms.

"There will be no dismantling of our police, and there will be no dismantling of our police. Our police have been allowing us to live in peace," Trump said at a meeting of police leaders at the White House on Monday. He put "horrible" things like Floyd's death on "bad actors" and said 99.9% of police officers raised no problem, an argument that conflicts with evidence of widespread discrimination against African-Americans.

The president's campaign made the argument even more explicit, accusing Biden of not speaking on behalf of the police.

"The Defund the Police train has already left the station and Joe Biden is simply a weak passenger," Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

A complex argument

One of Ocasio-Cortez's colleagues, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, explained on Monday what she understands from the "strip the police" terminology in a Twitter thread.

"Instead of spending money on tear gas and military-grade equipment, that money should go toward education, health services, including mental health and other programs that allow our communities to prosper. Just try to justify criminalization and violence. "said Tlaib. wrote

Advocates of transferring police funds to community programs argue that law enforcement officers should not address issues such as homelessness, drug addiction, and other social problems that can lead to increased crime. Some advocates point to places like Northern Ireland where institutionalized police mistrust led to the dismantling and rebuilding of entire police organizations.

But Trump and his allies want to blur such nuanced distinctions and twist "Defund the Police" from a rallying cry for protesters into a pejorative phrase to define all Democrats.

Who replaces the police?

Lisa Bender, chair of the Minneapolis City Council, who heads a veto-proof majority, committed to the dismantling and dismantling of the police department, highlighted the potential of Republicans to raise alarm among moderate voters.

CNN presenter Alisyn Camerota asked Bender if he understood that the notion of dismantling the police made people nervous, especially when they considered who they would call if their house was broken into at night.

"Yes, I mean, (I) hear that loud and clear from many of my neighbors," said Bender.

"And I know that that comes from a privileged place. Because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we should step back and imagine what it would feel like to live in that reality where calling the police can mean it's done. more damage. "

There were growing signs that Democrats are not yet ready for Trump's assault on Monday, as key party figures struggled to give clear answers about police funding. Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, for example, declined to say whether to delete a "Defund the Police" message painted by activists on a road near the city's own "Black Lives Matter" statement.

"We recognize it as an expression, and especially at this time, recognizing and affirming that expression is important to this discussion that we have to have as a community," Bowser said.

Bowser is typical of local and municipal officials who might find themselves caught between hectic demands for police reform, but who also have a responsibility to maintain order in a sometimes violent city.

One of Biden's potential career partners, California Sen. Kamala Harris engaged in an exchange with Meghan McCain on "The View" on ABC, after arguing that the way to make cities safer was not to put more police officers along the way, but finance the public. housing, education, health and community projects.

"How are you defining police funding?" Harris asked McCain.

The fact that Democrats have yet to fully answer that question to the public is what makes this a potentially useful opening for Trump.