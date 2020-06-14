California AG to investigate execution of man as protesters question police

The California attorney general is expected to conduct an independent investigation into the death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, about 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

Although the city of Palmdale said Fuller appeared to have died of an apparent suicide, activists say officials were quick to try, arguing that the man may have been the victim of lynching. Fuller was the second black man to be hung from a tree in two weeks in the Antelope Valley area.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Saturday that she formally requested that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra conduct an independent investigation into the death of Fuller, who was found last week with a rope. hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall.

Becerra "will lend additional experience and oversight to this important research and provide the community with the answers they deserve," Barger said in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times. "I hope that our collective efforts help support those who struggle and grieve around the circumstances of this tragedy."

"Although the investigation is ongoing, it appears that Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide," the department said, adding that detectives were in contact with Fuller's family.

Staff at the adjacent 24 fire station responded and determined that the victim was dead, the department said. Agents then contained the scene before representatives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Office and the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office arrived.

Lt. Kelly Yagerlener of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said a decision on the cause of death was deferred pending an investigation. A full autopsy is planned.

Mayor R. Rex Parris of Lancaster, a city less than 10 miles north of Palmdale, said Friday that law enforcement personnel who briefed him on the matter said all signs pointed to suicide, adding that "there were apparently scars on his body consistent with previous attempts," the New York Times reported.

"We really want to discover the truth of what really happened. Robert was a good little brother to us, and it is as if everything they have been telling us is not correct, "said her sister, Diamond Alexander, at a rally on Saturday under the tree where Fuller's body was found hanging.

"We have been listening to one thing and then we have been hearing another. And we just want to know the truth," he said. "My brother was not suicidal. My brother was with me recently.

Activist Najee Ali led a crowd of about 2,000 people from the tree on a march about half a mile down the middle of the Sierra Highway to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Ali knelt down and was silent for a moment before knocking on the glass doors of the station. A sheriff's department helicopter circled overhead, and officers with riot gear were ready inside the station behind the tinted glass.

Lt. Derrick Ballentine, the guard's commander, then went out to address the crowd and said he had no further updates other than that homicide detectives continued to investigate Fuller's death. Ballentine said he was not opposed to requests for an independent investigation.

Kim Kardashian West tweeted a link to a Change.org petition on Friday demanding a "thorough and adequate investigation" into Fuller's death. He had obtained more than 203,000 signatures by noon Sunday.

"It is clear that Robert did not commit suicide," wrote Katlyn Velliquette, who initiated the petition. "This is a clear case of intimidation by white supremacists to show their distance (sic) from the Black Lives Matter movement, protests to demand a change for racial equality and reform of police brutality."

"We demand a thorough and transparent investigation by the Palmdale Police Department, providing ALL video surveillance from City Hall and the surrounding buildings / area, the night Robert Fuller was lynched," the petition continued. “This was not a case of suicide but of murder; to find the people responsible for his lynching and justice for Robert Fuller and his family. "

At a controversial press conference on Friday, community members confronted city officials, asking why they were quick to label his death a suicide.

Residents at the meeting demanded an independent autopsy and the publication of a surveillance video around the time and place where Fuller's body was found. City authorities said there were no outdoor cameras, and that video recorders at a nearby road sign could not have captured what happened.

"Maybe we should have said it was" an alleged suicide, "city manager J.J. Murphy said at the conference." May I also ask that we stop talking about lynchings? "

At that comment, the audience yelled, "Hell no!"

Fuller's death has generated intense scrutiny, especially after nationwide protests in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

This case also brought to light the death of another black man found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a deserted city about 45 miles east of Palmdale.

In neighboring San Bernardino County, authorities said they are investigating the cause of death for Malcolm Harsch, 38, near the Victorville City Library.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Jodi Miller told Victor Valley News that foul play was not suspected, but the man's family said they were concerned that suicide would be ruled out to avoid further attention.

In a statement to Victory Valley News on Saturday, Harsch's family said some people on the scene told them there was blood on his shirt but that there was no indication of a fight. They said Harsch did not appear to be depressed and that he had recent conversations with his children about seeing them soon.

"The explanation for the suicide does not seem plausible," said the family statement. "There are many ways to die, but given current racial tension, a black man hanging from a tree is definitely not feeling well with us right now." We want justice, not comfortable excuses. "